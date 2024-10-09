As Hurricane Milton is supposed to affect parts of Florida, the NBA has made a decision on another preseason game, this time the Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans.

“The NBA has announced that the Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans preseason game on Friday, October 11, at the Kia Center, has been canceled due to Hurricane Milton. The game will not be rescheduled,” the Pelicans tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

The NBA decided to move the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks game that was originally scheduled for Oct. 10 to Oct. 16. The safety of others comes first, and the NBA has made the right decision to postpone and cancel games as the hurricane approaches.

Hurricane Milton affecting Magic, Buccaneers

Ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers evacuated early and left for New Orleans on Oct. 8. The team was able to secure the necessary hotel rooms in New Orleans to avoid having another flight on Saturday.

Hurricane Milton has started its way toward the west coast of Florida, and there have already been reports of tornadoes seen. Milton has remained a Category 4 hurricane, but it has grown in size, which means the damage could become more widespread.

Many people have been told to evacuate, but with gas stations running out of fuel and the price of getting a plane ticket increased, some people don't have a choice but to stay put. More than two dozen Florida counties have either mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders in place, while more than 20 million people in Florida and eastern Georgia are under hurricane or tropical storm warnings. The hurricane is targeting Florida less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene came across and affected many people.

Milton is expected to carry around 6 to 12 inches of rain but could total up to 18 inches around the central to northern parts of Florida.