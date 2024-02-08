Mikhail Sergachev suffered a scary injury on Wednesday night.

Mikhail Sergachev's return from a 17-game absence was cut short on Wednesday night after the Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman needed to be stretchered off after suffering a scary injury against the New York Rangers.

The 25-year-old was reverse hit by Blueshirts forward Alexis Lafreniere — on what appeared to be an innocent looking play — and remained on the ice for several minutes before being taken off.

Hope Sergy’s ok 🙏 Sergachev left the ice on a stretcher after this awkward play. pic.twitter.com/7K4GIu6jBu — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 8, 2024

Obviously, it's a brutal blow for both Sergachev and the Lightning, and the two-time Stanley Cup champion shared a heartbreaking message on Instagram after the incident.

“Oh man, why me? Why now? After all the games missed, coming back and getting injured again, feels unfair, feels terrible. Trying to stay calm and positive, but it’s impossible,” he wrote on the social media site.

“After doing everything right I get this. The universe is unpredictable I guess, and has its own plans, but f*** the universe man, I know I’ll come back stronger and I know I’ll play better than before, but it’s tough right now, and it’s gonna be tough tomorrow. We all fight our own battles and this is mine. I’ll win, always do. Pain meds are good tho, if I was in the forest by myself I’d be dead, crazy innit?! Wanted to write how I feel here, don’t know why, but just wanted to let people that care about me know! I appreciate all of your messages. Thanks to the medical staff.”

Maybe no better reminder than that that hockey players are human too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikhail Sergachev (@sergach98)

Lightning seriously concerned for Sergachev

After the game, Sergachev's teammates expressed deep concern for the D-man.

“You feel sick to your stomach,” Bolts captain Steven Stamkos said, per NHL.com. “Obviously, ‘Sergey’ has put in a lot of time and effort to come back from his original injury, and to see something pretty traumatic like that happen from someone who has been through that, it's tough. Tough to watch.”

“It's super tough,” echoed Victor Hedman. “Obviously, been through it with a few other guys in the past, but ‘Sergey,’ first game back after missing an extended period of time, to see him in such pain, it's hard. You feel for him and you just pray for the best, but obviously it's not looking good.”

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper called the play “terrible,” confirming that it affected the team the rest of the game.

“It goes beyond hockey. He's a really tough kid, and there were emotions coming out. You care for the guys. It was clear. The Rangers cared for him. They all cleared the bench. It's a little more than hockey when it comes down to things like that.”

Although Cooper wouldn't entertain a question about whether Mikhail Sergachev could potentially miss the rest of the season, the team will have to brace for his immediate absence in a quick turnaround against the New York Islanders on Thursday.