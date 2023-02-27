Tampa Bay Lightning star forward Nikita Kucherov has been playing in the NHL for over a decade now and he remains one of the best players in the league. And he added more to his growing list of milestones in the league Sunday night during a showdown against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road.

“Nikita Kucherov hit the 700-point mark in 621 games and required the fewest contests in @TBLightning history to do it, surpassing teammate Steven Stamkos (696 GP),” per the NHL Public Relation’s official Twitter account.

Moreover, Nikita Kucherov also collected 700 points in the league in the fewest games among all players selected past the first round of an NHL Draft since 2001, added the NHL Public Relations.

Nikita Kucherov entered the game against the Penguins needing just a point to reach the 700-point plateau in his NHL career, and he got that right away in the opening period when he scored the second goal of the game for the Lightning off of the assists of Brayden Point and Ian Cole. The 29-year-old Kucherov added another point late in the contest with an assist to a Brayden Point goal in the third period.

Unfortunately for Nikita Kucherov and the Lightning, they ended up losing the game by a big margin, 7-3, as they just failed to stop the offensive onslaught of the Penguins, particularly in the second period when they gave up six unanswered goals.

The Lightning take a rest Monday before resuming work on Tuesday at home versus the Florida Panthers.