Sherrone Moore is getting ready to begin his second season as the head coach of the Michigan football team, and he knows that he needs to improve on last year’s 8-5 mark. The good news for the Wolverines is that they ended the 2024 season strong, and they are bringing momentum into the new year. Michigan won their final three games of the year, and two of the wins were against Ohio State and Alabama. Still, 8-5 isn’t good enough.

The Michigan football team won a national championship just two seasons ago, and the Wolverines want to get back to being in a similar position. That means that winning every single game every single year is always the expectation for Sherrone Moore.

“I’m hell-bent on being undefeated every year,” Moore said at Big Ten Media Days last week, according to an article from USA Today. “That’s the standard. You don’t want to lose any game. That’s the goal (as a coach. You want to be undefeated every year. So for me, yeah, the standard is not 8-5, and the goal is to win every single game and to be successful and hoist the trophy again. Because once you win one, you get greedy. You want to win another. And that’s the goal over here.”

Winning every game is a good goal to have, but it’s easier said than done. Michigan should be better this year, but the roster still isn’t as good as it was in 2023. Moore knows that replicating that past success success will always be a major challenge.

“But we know it’s going to take work, so can’t be worried about the past, can’t be worried about tomorrow,” Moore continued. “Because they don’t owe you anything, so all we’re worried about is today, and that’s all we’re going to do is work to be the best version of ourselves today.”

The 2025 Michigan football season is officially less than one month away as Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines will begin the season on August 30th at home against New Mexico.