The first week of Las Vegas Raiders training camp under new head coach Pete Carroll has been as fascinating as it has been frustrating. With a mix of high expectations, roster turnover, and fresh energy, Carroll has brought a sense of urgency to a franchise desperate for relevance. Yet, even as optimism swirls in Henderson, some players have stood out for the wrong reasons. Their slow starts have become early talking points in camp.

Realistic Goal?

How quickly can Pete Carroll turn things around in Las Vegas? From the moment he stepped into the building, the veteran coach has made it clear he’s not interested in a slow rebuild. Carroll’s mission is to make the Raiders competitive right away.

On paper, this offense has the weapons to stress defenses. The bigger question is whether the team can hover around .500. Of course, that depends heavily on the defense. Key contributors like Malcolm Koonce must return to full strength, and a handful of rookies need to step up quickly. Running back Ashton Jeanty is expected to be the focal point of the attack. Also, young receivers Dont’e Thornton and Jack Bech and cornerback Darien Porter may be forced into significant roles earlier than expected. Will they be ready when the season kicks off?

Camp battles are already heating up on both sides of the ball.

On offense, the Raiders have shuffled their line combinations. Jordan Meredith has been snapping with the first team at center. Jackson Powers-Johnson nhas slid over to right guard, while Alex Cappa has seen second-team work at the same spot.

Defensively, Eric Stokes and Decamerion Richardson have opened camp as the top outside corners. New addition JT Woods has mixed in with the starters for a few reps. Meanwhile, Porter and Jakorian Bennett have mostly worked with the second team.

Amid these battles, three players have been under the microscope for all the wrong reasons. Here we'll try to look at the three Las Vegas Raiders players on the roster bubble who must shine in the 2025 NFL Training Camp.

Devin White Still Searching for His Old Form

It’s hard to watch Devin White these days without thinking about the player he once was. The linebacker who built his reputation on speed, instincts, and fire looked like a shadow of himself not too long ago. Yes, he’s coming off an injury, but the joy seemed missing. We didn't see a whole lot of the swagger that once made him one of the league’s most feared second-level defenders.

That said, Carroll has been quick to express confidence in White, telling reporters this week, “He’s back. He was on top of the world a few years ago, and then things just didn’t work out for one reason or another, but he’s back in action now. He came up to me and said, ‘I’m all in now,’ and he was dead serious in how he said it”

Of course, the work’s not done for White. He’ll still need to fend off Germaine Pratt and even Jamal Adams in the weeks ahead to start in Week 1. However, at least according to Carroll, White's confidence is clearly there.

Malcolm Koonce Faces a Prove-It Year After Injury

Malcolm Koonce was supposed to be one of the bright spots of this defensive line. That's especially true after a blistering end to the 2023 season that saw him collect six sacks in his final four games. Then came the torn ACL that cost him all of 2024. Now, with Christian Wilkins’ surprise release, Koonce’s return has gone from luxury to necessity.

Article Continues Below

The issue? Early in camp, Koonce hasn’t been the same explosive pass rusher. The burst off the edge isn’t there yet. Yes, Maxx Crosby continues to dominate on the opposite side. That said, Koonce has been relatively quiet during one-on-one drills. There are moments where you see the talent, but the consistency isn’t there.

Las Vegas gave him a one-year, $12 million prove-it contract. It's clear this camp is crucial for him to re-establish his value. If Koonce can’t recapture his old form quickly, the Raiders’ defensive front will be dangerously thin.

Tommy Mellott Falling Behind in the Receiver Race

Rookie wideout Tommy Mellott turned heads during OTAs and minicamp. He showed athleticism and smooth hands that hinted he could be a sneaky contributor. So far in camp, though, Mellott has been nearly invisible.

Sure, other receivers like Dont’e Thornton, Jack Bech, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, and even Alex Bachman have all made plays and stood out. However, Mellott has yet to make a real impression. The lack of buzz isn’t just bad luck. It could be indicative of a player still adjusting to the speed and complexity of the NFL.

The good news? Mellott has time. His draft position (sixth round) also means there’s no pressure to contribute right away. The bad news? With pads coming on and preseason games looming, he’ll need to make the most of every rep just to keep himself in the mix.

The Bottom Line

Camp is still young, and no one wins or loses a season in late July. Of course, these three players—Devin White, Malcolm Koonce, and Tommy Mellott—are under the spotlight for a reason. If they can’t shake off these early struggles, Pete Carroll’s goal of an immediate turnaround may face serious obstacles.

The Raiders have talent. What they need now is for these question marks to start finding answers.