For the first time since 2019, the Tampa Bay Lightning will not be representing the Eastern Conference in the Stanley Cup Final — but captain Steven Stamkos still wants to retire in the city where he’s spent his entire career.

“In my eyes, this is the only jersey I ever want to wear in my career,” Stamkos said on Tuesday at the team’s end of season media availability, according to NHL.com’s Chris Krenn.

“In today’s game, to be able to be with one organization and to do some pretty special things I was able to accomplish this year with some of those milestones, that means a lot to me to have done that with one team. Winning the championships are obviously the highlights, hopefully there’s more to come.”

Stamkos led the Lightning to three straight Stanley Cup Final appearances between 2020 and 2022. They defeated the Montreal Canadiens during the shortened COVID-19 season, beat the Dallas Stars the next season and lost in six games to the Colorado Avalanche last year.

Still, it’s hard to argue that this Tampa Bay team isn’t a dynasty, especially as the core still likely have a few more deep playoff runs in them yet.

The 33-year-old Stamkos is entering the final year of his contract next season, and will carry an $8.5-million cap hit in 2023-24. He signed an eight-year, $68-million contract with the Lightning in 2016.

It was another standout season for the sniper, who scored 34 goals and 84 points in 81 games, adding two goals and four points in the team’s first-round playoff loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Steven Stamkos is one of the greatest players in Tampa Bay history, scoring at over a point-per-game clip over his entire career. With 1,056 points in 1,0003 career games, as well as two Stanley Cups, he’s a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame and will go be remembered as a Lightning legend.