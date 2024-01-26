Can Steven Stamkos continue his incredible stretch of play for Tampa Bay?

The Tampa Bay Lightning are amid a solid season NHL season, as they sit toward the top of the Atlantic Division. Star center Steven Stamkos brightened the Lightning's midseason run with a stellar performance against the Arizona Coyotes after he entered Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin's territory.

Steven Stamkos makes history for the Lightning during Coyotes game

Stamkos became the 29th player in NHL history to record 1,100 points with one franchise, per NHL Public Relations. Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh), Alex Ovechkin (Washington), Evgeni Malkin (Pittsburgh), Patrick Kane (Chicago), and Anze Kopitar (Los Angeles) are the only other active players to do so.

The veteran center has been instrumental in Tampa Bay's success. Stamkos has amassed 19 goals, 24 assists, and 43 points during the 2023-24 season. He finished Thursday night's matchup with two points, one goal, and one assist on six SOG.

Moreover, he has helped the Lighting be competitive amid the treacherous seas of the Eastern Conference.

Tampa Bay has accumulated 57 points, which places them third in the Atlantic Division. Their 6-3 win over the Coyotes should boost their confidence as they prepare for a cross-divisional matchup against the New Jersey Devils.

The Devils are similar position to Tampa Bay, as they have 51 points and sit fourth in the Metropolitan Division. New Jersey will be hungry for a win after their loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Lightning have what it takes to defend their home court on Saturday. If Steven Stamkos continues his incredible play, Tampa Bay will be a tough group to beat.