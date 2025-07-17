The Los Angeles Dodgers are obviously buying ahead of the MLB trade deadline. However, will LA swing a trade with a team that has been a fairly consistent contender in recent seasons? According to ESPN Los Angeles, “whispers” have surfaced in reference to a potential Dodgers' trade with the Cleveland Guardians.

Emmanuel Clase trade rumors have swirled over the past year. With Cleveland currently sitting in fourth place in the American League Central with a 46-49 record, the Clase trade rumors are beginning to heat up. ESPN Los Angeles mentioned a possible Dodgers-Guardians deal including both Clase and Steven Kwan, however.

“What if I told you there was a deal that had been whispered about with Emmanuel Clase and Steven Kwan from the Cleveland Guardians,” one of the ESPN Los Angeles analysts said.

They continued to discuss what the trade may look like. Two starting pitching prospects along with a position player prospect or two could interest Cleveland. However, the Guardians may want even more since both Clase and Kwan are All-Stars.

It remains to be seen if the Guardians would consider a Kwan trade. The 27-year-old outfielder has made two consecutive All-Star teams and is currently hitting .285/.345/.396 to go along with six home runs, 20 doubles and 11 stolen bases. He is also under team control through 2027. The Dodgers would surely love to acquire a star such as Kwan, but the Guardians would likely be hesitant to make him available.

Clase is also 27. The closer made three consecutive All-Star teams from 2022-2024 before failing to earn a selection in 2025. Although Clase has not been quite as dominant during the '25 campaign as compared to recent seasons, he has still pitched to a 2.91 ERA while recording 20 saves. His contract includes back-to-back club options in 2027 and 2028, though, so the Guardians do not have any urgency to trade him this season.

The Dodgers will certainly be a team to monitor if the Guardians make either Clase or Kwan available in trade talks.