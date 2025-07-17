The Chicago Bulls find themselves in a delicate dance with restricted free agent Josh Giddey, as contract extension negotiations between the two sides remain far apart, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer. While some reports have painted a more optimistic picture of discussions for Chicago, a free agency resolution appears to be anything but imminent for Giddey and the Bulls.

Giddey, who averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in his debut season with the Bulls, has emerged as a central figure in Chicago’s ongoing rebuild. The 22-year-old playmaker also shot a career-best 37.8% from beyond the arc, showing encouraging growth under head coach Billy Donovan. As such, re-signing Giddey is viewed internally as a high priority.

Still, financial expectations have complicated matters. Multiple sources report that Giddey's camp is holding firm to a $30 million per year asking price. The Bulls, meanwhile, are reportedly offering something closer to $20 million annually, creating a significant gap that both sides have yet to bridge.

The standoff recalls Chicago’s 2021 negotiations with Lauri Markkanen, which dragged on for weeks before a sign-and-trade materialized in late August. Once again, the Bulls appear content to let the restricted free agency market play out in their favor, especially in a summer where few teams have cap space to make a competitive offer.

Giddey’s visible absence from the Bulls’ first two Summer League games only added to speculation. While several teammates, including Coby White and Patrick Williams, sat courtside, Giddey stayed away from the spotlight. As Fischer noted, that silence may suggest that contract talks have hit a snag.

Ultimately, the Bulls’ leverage in the current market and Giddey’s desire for a long-term role in Chicago make a deal likely, but not guaranteed. Until the price tag comes down or the Bulls up their offer, the standoff continues.