Join Lionel Messi aboard Royal Caribbean's groundbreaking vessel, 'Icon of the Seas.' Messi is the face of this cruise experience.

Lionel Messi, the esteemed football player representing Inter Miami CF and Argentina, has been unveiled as the official figurehead for Royal Caribbean International's groundbreaking vessel, “Icon of the Seas.” Scheduled for its christening ceremony on January 23, 2024, in Miami, Florida, this inaugural ship of the Icon-class is set to make a grand entrance with Messi at its helm.

The revered football icon, renowned as one of the greatest players in history, has aligned with Royal Caribbean and Major League Soccer's Inter Miami, forming a primary partnership and serving as the official travel companion. Messi, fresh off his historic eighth Men’s Ballon d’Or win in October 2023, expressed his delight in joining forces with Royal Caribbean to commemorate the arrival of the revolutionary Icon of the Seas. “Icon is beyond anything else that’s out there for family vacations, with incredible never-before-seen features, all designed for making memories together,” remarked Messi.

Having left an indelible mark with FC Barcelona in Spain and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in France, securing four Champions Leagues and ten La Liga titles, Messi's alliance with Inter Miami in July 2023 marked a significant milestone in his illustrious career. The unveiling of Icon of the Seas' itineraries in October 2022 sparked a booking frenzy, establishing new records for Royal Caribbean with an unparalleled surge in reservations.

This extraordinary ship boasts unparalleled attractions, including the largest pool at sea named Royal Bay and six record-breaking waterslides. Noteworthy is its distinction as Royal Caribbean's pioneering LNG-powered ship, integrating Scanship's revolutionary waste-to-energy facility, microwave-assisted pyrolysis (MAPs), exemplifying a new era of eco-conscious cruising.

Embracing the role as the face of “Icon of the Seas,” Messi's association adds an element of prestige to an already remarkable vessel. With the Inter Miami man's iconic stature and the ship's cutting-edge features, a voyage aboard the Icon of the Seas promises unparalleled experiences, marking a new benchmark in luxury cruising.