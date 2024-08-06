Meeting your sports heroes can be a nerve-racking ordeal for some, even for Real Madrid winger Vinícius Jr., one of the best soccer players in the world. Vinícius, who recently met Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James after a Lakers game last Christmas, said that he was so nervous about the meet-up that he hoped LeBron wouldn’t show, via Tania Ganguli of the New York Times.

“I was so nervous, anxious, and at the same time wanting him not to show up so I wouldn’t have to express what I was feeling at that moment,” he said.

Much like LeBron, the young superstar hopes to lead a 20-plus-year soccer career one day, as well.

“God willing, I can play as long as he has,” said Vinícius

LeBron James’ influence on Vinícius Jr., rest of the world

Vinícius Jr. became a fan of James at the age of 12. He would watch games with his uncle, whom he was sent to live with before his teenage years.

LeBron James’ Lakers uniform is the highest-selling jersey in Latin America. Those sales include Brazil, the country from which Vinícius Jr. hails and is now one of soccer’s bright young stars, drawing parallels to when LeBron ascended from a young phenom to the global icon he is today.

James is well aware of his global impact, which extends from beyond diehard basketball fans to some of the world’s most talented, elite athletes. As he continues his historic NBA career, Vinicius will be one of the many fans watching in awe.

“A lot of these athletes, they’ve been fascinated with the way I play the game and how I’ve been able to stay at the level,” James said. “But also, they’re even more fascinated with how I’ve been able to run my business and handle things off the floor.”