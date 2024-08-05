ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

A chance to play for the Gold Medal is on the line as Brazil faces Spain. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Women’s Soccer odds series with a Brazil-Spain prediction and pick.

Brazil started the Olympics with a win over Nigeria. They took a 1-0 victory in that game. They would then face Japan but fall 2-1 before facing Spain. In the game with Spain, they would struggle to score, and fall 2-0. That would place them third in the group, but due to their goal differential and having a win, they would be one of the two third-place teams to move on to the knockout round. There, they would face France. After over 80 minutes of scoreless soccer, Gabi Protilho scored in the 82nd minute. That would give Brazil the 1-0 lead over France, and they would hold on to it.

Meanwhile, Spain has been dominant so far in these games. They won 2-1 over Japan before winning 1-0 over Nigeria. They would end the group stage with a 2-0 victory over Brazil. In the first knockout round game, it would be a match with Colombia. Colombia jumped to an easy lead, scoring in the 12th minute. they would add another goal in the 52nd minute to lead 2-0. Spain would fight back though. Jenni Hermoso scored in the 79th minute and Irene Paredes scored seven minutes into stoppage time to tie the game. After the game was scoreless in the additional time, it went to penalties, where Spain won 4-2.

Here are the 2024 Olympics Women’s soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: Brazil-Spain Odds

Wagers below cover Extra Time/Penalties if required

Brazil to Advance: +320

Spain to Advance: -430

Wagers below are graded on the result after 90 minutes plus stoppage time

Brazil 3-Way ML: +550

Spain 3-Way ML: -195

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 goals: -110

Under 2.5 goals: -122

How to Watch Brazil vs. Spain

Time: 3:00 PM ET/noon PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why Brazil Will Win

Brazil has struggled to score so far in these games overall. Gabi Portilho has had the most opportunities. She has one goal on seven shots, with just two on target so far in the games. She has not created a lot of chances but has made the most of her limited time. Portillo has made just two starts so far in the games while playing in three total matches. Gabi Nunes has made three starts but played in all four matches. Nunes has six shots with two on the net in the games, averaging 2.81 shots per 90 minutes of gameplay. She is one of the other players with a goal, but like Portillo, is not creating a ton of opportunities.

The final player with a goal is Jhe. He has three shots with two of them hitting the target and one goal. She has made just one start though, and played the lead of the three goals scorers, coming in with just 186 minutes of play. Creating opportunities has been the job of Marta. Marta has just one assist so far in the game. Still, she has created the most shooting opportunities and has the most progressive passes plus carries of the midfielders and forwards for Brazil. Marta is also fourth on the team with three shots, with two of them hitting the target.

Lorena is expected to be in goal again Lorena has 16 saves so far in the games on 17 true shots on target. Still, four goals have been scored against her, with own goals and penalty kicks accounting for the other goals.

Why Spain Will Win

The Spanish attack was led by midfielder Alexia Putellas. Patellas is the only Spanish player with more than one goal this year. She is second on the team in shots, sitting with 11, but has been the most accurate. Patellas has seven shots on target in these games. Further, he averages 2.49 shots on target per 90 minutes of gameplay so far in the games. The major shooter so far for Spain has been Mariona Caldentey. Caldentey has 14 total shots, but just two have found the target. This has led to just one goal for Caldentey so far in the games. She does have assists though.

The Spanish attack features multiple players who can both score and create chances. Aitanan Bonmati and Athenea del Castillo both come into the games with a goal. They also both have an assist. Further, Jenni Hermoso has a goal and has created multiple scoring opportunities for Spain.

Cata Coll is expected to be in goal for Spain. She has allowed just three goals on 13 shots so far in the games. That gives her two clean sheets and a 76.9 percent save percentage.

Final Brazil-Spain Prediction & Pick

Brazil played nearly perfectly to beat France. They limited the French scoring opportunities, while also maximizing their own. Still, Spain is a better offensive squad. They will capitalize on their opportunities, and Spain can attack from multiple different areas of the field. Expect Spain to score plenty in this game, on their way to a win.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final Brazil-Spain Prediction & Pick: Spain ML (-195)