After signing a one-year, $1.5 million contract to help compete for the Tennessee Titans' right guard spot in place of 2023 starter Daniel Brunskill, expected starter Saahdiq Charles has shockingly announced his retirement from the NFL, as reported by Jim Wyatt of the team.

After missing multiple excused practices this spring for personal reasons, Charles made it official on Tuesday and will now move to the team's reserve/retired list.

“The Titans have placed offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles on the team's Reserve/Retired list. Charles, who missed a number of practices recently for what Coach Brian Callahan called personal reasons, informed the team is walking away from the game,” Jim Wyatt wrote for the Titans website. “Charles appeared as the starter at right guard on the team's first unofficial depth chart released on Monday. He worked with the first team during the early stages of training camp after joining the team earlier this offseason.”

While the loss of Charles will be felt by the Titans, as he appeared in 18 games with eight starts for the Washington Commanders before landing in Tennessee, the former fourth-round pick out of LSU wasn't the team's only option on the inside, as they should still have enough depth to keep Brian Callahan's offense ticking.

The Titans have options to replace Saadiq Charles internally

With Charles officially off of the Titans' roster, the team will likely turn back to journeyman lineman Brunskill as their right guard, at least initially.

From there, the team will likely rotate in the likes of 2021 second-round pick Dillon Radunz, who has appeared in 39 games with 16 starts split between guard and tackle, and Lachavious Simmons, who signed with the team in 2023 after playing his college ball at Tennessee State. Factor in other options like Andrew Rupcich and Brian Dooley, and the Titans might not need to sign another player to help fill out their rotation, even if all options should probably be on the table.