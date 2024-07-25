Lionel Messi’s injury situation has drawn fierce criticism, with former USMNT star Herculez Gomez calling the handling of the saga “complete horsecrap”, reported by GOAL. The Argentine legend's recent setback has left Inter Miami fans and the wider football community in the dark about his return.

Lionel Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, has found himself sidelined once again. The injury occurred during the Copa America, where he sustained a knock that has put him out of action. The incident was a heartbreaking moment as Messi left the final in tears, despite later lifting the trophy, marking his 45th career accolade.

Currently, Messi is dealing with ankle damage and is wearing a protective boot. However, no specific timeline has been provided for his recovery. This injury has ruled him out of the MLS All-Star Game and he is also expected to miss Inter Miami’s defense of their Leagues Cup title.

Messi’s injury has cast a shadow over Inter Miami's plans. The club, co-owned by Manchester United legend David Beckham, is being cautious with their star player’s health. They are considering giving Messi an extended break to ensure he is fully fit for future competitions, particularly eyeing a strong push for the MLS Cup in 2024.

What Herculez Gomez said

The lack of transparency from Inter Miami regarding Messi’s injury has not gone unnoticed. Herculez Gomez, a former USMNT international, has openly criticized the club's secrecy. Speaking on Futbol Americas, Gomez said, “It is complete horsecrap that they won’t give you an outline on what’s exactly going on and how long it will be. Other teams have to give you that. Inter Miami staying tight-lipped and not saying anything, that to me is embarrassing for MLS. We’ve always heard things and seen things from MLS from the beginning, the LA Galaxy got away with these things, LAFC got away with those things, Toronto here, Seattle there, but when it comes to Inter Miami, you’ve not only proven to get away with it, you look the other away, you publicly look the other way.”

Gomez’s comments highlight a broader issue of transparency within MLS. Fans and analysts alike are frustrated by the lack of information, which not only affects fan engagement but also raises questions about league integrity.

What's next for Inter Miami

Inter Miami’s approach to Messi’s recovery will be crucial in the coming weeks. While the club is reluctant to risk further injury by rushing him back, they must balance this caution with the expectations of their supporters and the competitive demands of the league. The hope is that by granting Messi an extended recovery period, he will return in peak condition, ready to spearhead the team’s ambitions in 2024.

In the meantime, Inter Miami will need to navigate their remaining fixtures without their talisman. The team’s performance in Messi’s absence will be under scrutiny, as will the club’s communication strategy regarding player injuries.

As the saga unfolds, all eyes remain on Messi and Inter Miami. The handling of this situation could set a precedent for how MLS teams manage and communicate about player injuries in the future.

