Cory Sandhagen’s title aspirations hit a roadblock on Saturday night as he suffered a unanimous decision loss to the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC on ABC 7 in Abu Dhabi.

The highly anticipated bantamweight clash saw Nurmagomedov dominate across all five rounds, showcasing a well-rounded skill set that surprised many observers. Despite Sandhagen’s reputation as a dynamic striker, it was Nurmagomedov who controlled the standup exchanges, landing crisp counters and bloodying Sandhagen’s right eye in the second round.

Sandhagen, known for his footwork and volume striking, struggled to find his rhythm against Nurmagomedov’s precision striking. While he managed to stuff several takedown attempts, Nurmagomedov still secured at least one takedown in each round, further cementing his control of the fight.

The judges’ scorecards reflected Nurmagomedov’s dominance, with scores of 50-45, 49-46, and 49-46 in his favor. This loss marks a significant setback for Sandhagen, who entered the bout ranked No. 2 in the division.

In a display of sportsmanship, Sandhagen acknowledged Nurmagomedov’s superiority post-fight, stating, “He’s real good. He beat me. There’s nothing more I can say about it.” He even went on to predict that Nurmagomedov would likely win the title in his next bout.

With this victory, Nurmagomedov solidifies his position as a top contender and is now poised for a title shot against the winner of the upcoming championship bout between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili. This now puts Sandhagen in a tough spot as he moves down the rankings to the No. 4 spot and will need to string together some wins yet again to stake claim for a crack at the bantamweight title.

Deiveson Figueiredo is a worthy adversary

In the wake of Cory Sandhagen’s unanimous decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC on ABC 7, the bantamweight division finds itself at an intriguing crossroads. While Nurmagomedov’s victory likely propels him into title contention, Sandhagen’s next move becomes a crucial talking point. Enter Deiveson Figueiredo, the former flyweight champion who recently got a big win against Marlon Vera in his last bout.

A Sandhagen-Figueiredo matchup makes sense on multiple levels. Both fighters are coming off contrasting results, with Figueiredo securing a win over Marlon Vera, Cody Garbrandt, and Rob Font to start his bantamweight career and Sandhagen looking to rebound. This pairing would pit two highly skilled competitors against each other, both with championship aspirations.

Stylistically, the fight promises fireworks. Sandhagen’s dynamic striking and footwork would clash with Figueiredo’s power punching and submission prowess. It’s a matchup that could easily headline a Fight Night card or serve as a marquee bout on a pay-per-view event.

For Sandhagen, a win over a former champion like Figueiredo would quickly put him back in the title conversation. Conversely, Figueiredo could cement his status as a top bantamweight contender by defeating the division’s former No. 4 ranked fighter.

With both men known for their exciting fighting styles and high-level skills, a Sandhagen-Figueiredo bout would undoubtedly captivate fans and potentially produce a new top contender in the stacked 135-pound division.

Cory Sandhagen’s best move is to fight the loser between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili

In the aftermath of Cory Sandhagen’s unanimous decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC on ABC 7, the bantamweight division finds itself in a state of flux. As Nurmagomedov likely secures his shot at the title, Sandhagen’s path forward becomes a topic of intense speculation. A compelling case can be made for “The Sandman” to face the loser of the upcoming championship bout between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.

This matchup makes strategic sense for several reasons. Firstly, it would pit two top-tier bantamweights against each other, both coming off losses and looking to reestablish their positions in the division. The stakes would be high, with the winner potentially earning another shot at title contention.

Stylistically, either matchup would be intriguing. Sandhagen’s dynamic striking and footwork could create an electrifying stand-up battle against O’Malley or present an interesting clash against Dvalishvili’s relentless wrestling-based approach.

Moreover, Sandhagen has proven his ability to bounce back from setbacks, consistently improving and adapting his game. A fight against either O’Malley or Dvalishvili would provide him with an opportunity to showcase his growth and resilience.

For the UFC, this matchup would be a promoter’s dream. It would feature two highly ranked fighters with name recognition, easily headlining a Fight Night card or serving as a marquee bout on a pay-per-view event.

Ultimately, pitting Sandhagen against the O’Malley-Dvalishvili loser would not only provide clarity in the bantamweight rankings but also deliver an exciting, high-stakes contest that fans would eagerly anticipate. It’s a logical next step that could reignite Sandhagen’s title aspirations while offering another thrilling chapter in the division’s ongoing saga.