In a historic move, MLS star Lionel Messi is set to embark on a groundbreaking tour of Hong Kong as part of Inter Miami‘s pre-season preparations, reported by GOAL. This journey marks Inter Miami's first-ever international tour since the inception of the Florida-based franchise. The club initially planned a trip to China at the conclusion of the 2023 season, but those plans faced complications and were ultimately discarded.

The highlight of Inter Miami's international tour will be a match against the Hong Kong Team, comprising the top players from the Hong Kong First Division League. This encounter is scheduled to take place at the 40,000-capacity national stadium on February 4. Lionel Messi, gearing up for the 2024 season with aspirations for major silverware, is expected to feature prominently in this fixture. Additionally, there is anticipation that Luis Suarez might join the club's roster by then.

Expressing enthusiasm about this unprecedented venture, co-owner Jorge Mas emphasized Inter Miami's global vision, aiming to captivate new fans in Hong Kong and across Asia who share a passion for football. David Beckham, another co-owner, praised Hong Kong's beauty and vibrant sports scene, expressing delight at bringing Inter Miami to play their inaugural international tour match in this dynamic city.

Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson underscored the significance of this tour, characterizing it as a special experience for the club and a crucial opportunity to prepare for the 2024 season. The match in Hong Kong is expected to provide players with valuable exposure to new opponents and environments.

Fans eager to witness this landmark event can secure their tickets for the Hong Kong match, which will be available for purchase starting December 15. Inter Miami is also in the process of arranging additional pre-season friendly dates, with confirmation that they will engage in an exhibition game against the El Salvador national team on January 19, 2024. The excitement is building as Inter Miami embraces this international journey, opening new horizons for the club and its global fanbase.