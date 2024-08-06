Alyssa Naeher’s crucial save in the final minute of extra time secured the USWNT a 1-0 victory over Germany and a place in the gold medal match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Lyon. The win comes after a grueling schedule that saw the Americans play five matches in 12 days, culminating in their second consecutive extra-time victory.

The decisive moment occurred in the 119th minute when Germany nearly equalized. A free kick from just outside the box found Laura Freigang, whose header from close range seemed destined for the net. However, Naeher managed to deflect the ball with a star jump, using her leg to prevent the goal and secure the win.

Earlier in the match, the lone goal came from Sophia Smith, who scored in the fifth minute of extra time. Smith received a through ball from Mallory Swanson, evaded a German defender, and chipped the ball over the outstretched hands of German keeper Ann-Katrin Berger into the bottom left corner of the goal. The goal marked Smith’s third of the tournament, joining teammates Trinity Rodman and Swanson with three goals each (h/t Joe Pantorno of amNY).

Despite missing their top forwards, Alexandra Popp and Lea Schuller, Germany put up a strong fight. It was a stark contrast to their group-stage encounter nine days earlier, where the USWNT triumphed 4-1. In this semifinal, Germany managed to hold the Americans scoreless through regular time, with both teams having chances to score but failing to capitalize.

USWNT set for gold medal match vs. either Brazil or Spain

In the first half, the USWNT outshot Germany 6-0, with five of those shots on target. Tierna Davidson had an early header saved by Berger in the second minute, and Rose LaVelle’s shot from inside the box was also comfortably saved by the German keeper just minutes later. The second half saw more opportunities, including a disallowed goal by Swanson for offside in the 86th minute.

Germany’s best chance to equalize before Naeher’s last-minute heroics came in the 62nd minute when Naomi Girma played Swanson through on goal. Swanson managed to round Berger but shot wide of the near post, though the offside flag was raised.

The USWNT now advances to the gold medal match, where they will face either Brazil or Spain on Saturday, coinciding with Smith’s 24th birthday.

Tuesday’s victory over Germany marked the first time since 2004 that the USWNT played extra time in consecutive Olympic fixtures. The match was also only the second Olympic women’s soccer semifinal to remain scoreless after 90 minutes, the first being Brazil versus Sweden in 2016.