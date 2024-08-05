ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

A chance to play for the Gold Medal is on the line as the USA faces Germany. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Women's Soccer odds series with a USA-Germany prediction and pick.

The USWNT got to this point after sweeping through the group stage. They would dominate group play, winning all three games by a combined 9-2. That would include a 4-1 win over Germany in the group stage. In the quarter-finals, it was scoreless with Japan through the first 90 minutes. In stoppage time of the first 15 minutes of extra time, Trinity Rodman found space and put it in the back of the net. Japan would not be able to answer, and the USA advanced.

Meanwhile, Germany has just one defeat in these games. They beat Australia and Zambia by a combined 7-1 in the group stage but lost to the USA. In the knockout rounds, they would face Canada. It was scoreless through the first 90 and all of the additional time. This would lead to a penalty shootout, where Germany would advance 4-2.

Why the USA Will Win

This USWNT squad has been dominant and has been led by the combination of Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson. Rodman has not only created multiple chances, averaging over two per game but also scored three times in four games. Further, she was credited with an assist in the game with Germany, the only game she did not score in. Rodman has been great at getting shots on target. So far in these games, she has taken 15 shots, with seven of them finding the target. Swanson has also scored three times this tournament, with one of those against Germany. Just like Rodman, she also has an assist in the games. The forward duo has continually created chances for each other, and taken plenty of shots. Swanson has 12 shots in the games, with five finding the target.

Sophia Smith has been the biggest volume shooter in these games. She has shot 18 times so far in the games, with seven finding the target. Smith has just two goals so far but has also added two assists so far. The two goals both in one game, the 4-1 victory over Germany. Further, she is creating nearly three shots per game this tournament, while leading the midfield and forwards in progressive passes. Also creating chances in the midfield is Lindsey Joran. She has two assists so far in nthe games. Horan has not been a major shooter, with just six shots so far, with two on target. Still, her passing and defense have been exceptional.

Alyssa Naeher has been great in goal so far in the tournament. She has seen 12 shots on target, allowing just two goals and coming away with ten saves. Naeher also has two clean sheets in the Olympics so far.

Why Germany Will Win

Scoring for Germany has started with Lea Schuller. Schuller has scored three times so far in the games and is the only player on the German squad with more than one goal so far. She has also been efficient with her opportunities. She is third on the team in total shots, sitting with 11. Still, she leads the team in shots on target, and has seven of them, meaning she is hitting 1.75 shots on target per game, and 63.6 percent of her total shots. Julie Brand has been the highest-volume shooter so far. She has 13 shots in these games, with three on target. Further, she leads with 3.71 shots per 90 minutes, the most by nearly a shot per 90 minutes. Brand has just one goal though in the games.

Klara Buhl and Guila Gwinn have also both been productive so far in the game. Buhl, a midfielder, sits with a goal and two assists so far in the games. She has created the most shot opportunities for Germany this tournament and is also second on the team with 12 shots, and three of them on target. Guila Gwinn has not been a heavy shooter from her defensive position but does have four shots with two on target. Further, his only goal was against the USA. Gwinn also has two assists in the games so far and has the most progressive passes.

Ann-Katrin Berger will be in goal. She has stopped seven of 12 shots on target, giving her a save percentage of 58.3. Berger also has two clean sheets.

Final USA-Germany Prediction & Pick

The USWNT dominated the first game with Germany. While they struggled some with Japan, this game should be no different. Germany only has one main scoring threat, while the USA has plenty of them. They will be advancing and should do it in regular time.

Final USA-Germany Prediction & Pick: USA 3-Way ML (-110)