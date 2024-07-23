Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has voiced his opinion on who he considers the greatest football player of all time, placing Lionel Messi at the top of his list, reported by GOAL. He also revealed the best player he has ever played alongside.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, the talented right-back for Liverpool, has had the privilege of sharing the field with some of the greatest players in football history. His experiences in the Champions League have pitted him against top-tier talent, including the legendary Lionel Messi during his time at Barcelona. Alexander-Arnold believes that Messi is in a league of his own.

What Trent Alexander-Arnold said

In an interview with The Mirror, Alexander-Arnold didn’t hold back his admiration for Messi, declaring him the greatest player of all time. “It has to be Messi for me,” he said. “The best player I’ve played against. The best player that’s ever played the game. To imagine anyone better than what I’ve been able to see, my brain doesn’t comprehend it. There’s no way anyone can be better.”

He continued to praise Messi, highlighting the unique challenge of facing him on the pitch. “Lionel Messi is the greatest to ever play this game. There's just a different feeling playing against him that I've never felt with anyone else. You're always on red alert when the ball is near him. It's very rare for a player to instill that kind of fear into other players. For that reason, I have to say it's him. In many aspects of the game, he's probably the best at any given moment. He can almost do what he wants on a football pitch.”

Who is close to Lionel messi

Alexander-Arnold didn't stop at Messi. He also shared his admiration for his Liverpool teammate, Mohamed Salah, naming him the best player he has ever worked with. “Just his consistency, from the minute he first came in to this very day,” he said. “The consistency, he’s never dropped, ever. I think it’s remarkable what he goes and does and achieves. It’s a testament to his hard work and dedication to the game and to his craft that I’m able to witness on a daily basis. Just that relentless drive of pushing himself day by day to get better and improve and break every record in sight.”

Salah has indeed been a standout performer for Liverpool, scoring 211 goals in 349 appearances. His dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence have made him a crucial player for the Reds.

Despite interest from the Saudi Pro League, Salah remains with Liverpool and is set to continue his journey with the club under manager Arne Slot for the 2024-25 season. The Egyptian forward's commitment to Liverpool, coupled with his extraordinary talent, ensures that he will continue to be a key player for the team as they strive for more success in the coming years.

Alexander-Arnold's recognition of Messi as the greatest and Salah as his best teammate highlights the level of talent he has encountered in his career. Both players have left a significant impact on the football world, and their legacies continue to grow.