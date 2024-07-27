The USWNT looks to get a second win at the 2024 Olympics as they face Germany. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Women's Soccer odds series with a USA-Germany prediction and pick.

The United States started with a dominant win over Zambia. They had seven attempts on before scoring in the 17th minute, on a goal from Trinity Rodman. After two more attempts on goal, they would score again in the 24th minute, as Mallory Swanson scored. Then, Swanson would score her second goal in the 25th minute, giving her two goals in under two minutes. After a Pauline Zulu red card, the United States would sit back and control possession, winning the game 3-0. Meanwhile, Germany was also dominant in their game with Australia. They scored in the 24th minute to take the lead and then would score two more times in the second half, also to take a 3-0 victory.

Here are the 2024 Olympic Women's soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: USA-Germany Odds

USA: +120

Germany: +230

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 goals: -113

Under 2.5 goals: -120

How to Watch USA vs. Germany in Marseille

Time: 3:00 PM ET/noon PT

TV: USA Network

Why the USA Will Win

Mallory Swanson has been great heading into the Olympics and further had a great first game. So far in the NWSL season, she has scored seven times with three assists in 15 matches. On the international stage, she has scored 24 times with 14 assists, in 40 starts and 65 appearances. To start the game, Swanson had an assist to Sophia Smith that was saved, She then hit the crossbar in the 15th minute. Swanson was able to score twice though, less than two minutes apart in the first half. She would assist another attempt in the first half. Swanson had another shot in the second half before being subbed off in the 65th minute.

Trinity Rodman will also look to be a threat to the United States. On the international stage, Rodman has five international goals and five assists in 11 starts and 27 total matches. Rodman hit the crossbar in the ninth minute before having a shot saved in the 15th minute. She would find the back of the net in the 17th minute though. Further, Rodman would have four more shots and assist on two more shots the rest of the game. Lindsey Horan will be patrolling the midfield for the United States. She has 18 international goals and 15 assists in 72 starts for the national team. Horan was also great for the USWNT. She had four passes that led to shots, with two becoming assists. Further, she had three shots, with two being blocked.

Alyssa Naeher is expected to be in goal for the United States. In the World Cup in 2023, she allowed just one goal on two shots, while also having three clean sheets. She would add another clean sheet to her record in the game with Zambia. Naeher faced three shots on target, stopping all of them.

Why Germany Will Win

Lea Schuller stepped up in her first match at the Olympics. Schuller started one match in the friendlies leading up to this game, scoring once, but she has been dominant as of late. In six matches in Euro qualifying, Schuller has six goals and two assists. She continued her great play in the first game. She had three passes that led to shots while having two shots in the game. One was blocked while also scoring a goal.

Still, the beat the USWNT, Germany will need Sjoeke Nusken to step up in this game. She started at forward opposite of Schuller. She had just one attempt, and it was blocked in the game. Then, Nusken was subbed out at the half. Jule Brand was solid in the game though. Brand had two early shots in the first ten minutes of the game, having one saved and one miss. She would add an attempt in the 15th minute that was clocked before assisting her first shot seconds later. Bland took three more shots, scoring one goal, and assisting on two more attempts.

Ann-Katrin Berger will be in goal for the German squad. She has been solid in her play recently. Berger played in two Euro qualifying matches, having a clean sheet in both of them. It was a solid first performance for Bland, stopping both shots she faced and taking the clean sheet.

Final USA-Germany Prediction & Pick

Germany and the USWNT are both in great form. They both took 3-0 victories. Still, the United States was the better team in their first match. They have more depth than Germany and a stronger attack. As long as the USWNT team can convert on their opportunities, they will get the win.

Final USA-Germany Prediction & Pick: USA (+120)