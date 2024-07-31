Spain looks to continue their Olympic gold quest as they face Brazil. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Women’s Soccer odds series with a Brazil-Spain prediction and pick.

Brazil took a win in their first match at the 2024 Olympics. It was a fairly even game with Nigeria, but Brazil scored in the 27th minute on a Gabi Nunes goal that would give Brazil a lead they would keep. They would face Japan in their second game and look well on the way to victory. Jenifer Gouveia scored in the 56th minute to give Brazil the lead, and they would hold onto it into stoppage time of the second half. Two minutes into stoppage time they conceded a penalty though, and Japan would convert. Then, four minutes after that, they allowed Japan to score again as BRazil fell 2-1.

Spain was great in their first game of the World Cup. They did concede the first goal of the game, allowing Aoba Fujino of Japan to score. Still, they would tie the game in the 22nd minute on a goal from Aitana Bonmati. They would also limit Japan to just three total shots, as they scored in the 74th minute and took the victory 2-1 over Japan. Against Nigeria, they controlled possession and held Nigeria to just two shots on goal. Still, they had trouble scoring until they found the back to the net in the 85th minute to take the win.

Here are the 2024 Olympic Women’s soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: Brazil-Spain Odds

Brazil: +320

Spain: -125

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 goals: -122

Under 2.5 goals: -110

Why Brazil Will Win

Gabi Nunes has had a solid first two games of the cup. In game one, Nunes had a shot in the fourth minute, but it missed the target. She would score on her second shot of the game though, hitting the top right corner in the 37th minute. Nunes would be on the attack in the second half as well. She missed a shot in the 52nd minute and created two more chances in the second half. Still, she was injured in the 80th minute and was subbed out in the 83rd minute. Nunes created a scoring opportunity in game two but was then subbed out of the game at the half.

Brazil will also feature 38-year-old Marta. Marta has scored 37 times for Brazil in her international career in 69 starts and 79 total matches. Marta created a chance in the 33rd minute of the first game and got the assist on the Gabu Nunes goal. She would also take two shots in the second half with one of them being saved. Brazil did have five shots on goal in the game, with 16 total shots, but struggled in finishing, scoring just once. Against Japan she had a shot on target that was saved, but was subbed out inthe second half after receving a yellow card and continuing to commit fouls.

Lorena is expected to be in goal for Brazil. She has been dominant in her time in goal for Brazil. In 20 international starts, she now has 11 clean sheets. Lorena took another clean sheet in the first game of the group stage. She made three saves against Japan, while also stopping a penalty, but did allow the two goals.

Why Spain Will Win

Aitnana Bonmati has been amazing for Spain in international play. She has 22 international goals plus six assists on the international stage. Bonmati scored on the first shot of the game for Spain in the opening game, tying the game at one. Further, Bonmati would assist the second goal of the game and had the assist on a shot saved in the 84th minute. In the second game of the groups stage against Nigeria, Bonmati had two shots and created two others.

Alexia Putellas has now also made her mark. Patellas created one chance in the game with Japan, with the shot being saved on her assist. She was subbed out in the 68th minute. Still, she had seven shots, created two other shots, and scored the goal for Spain against Nigeria. Jenni Hermoso was the sub for Putellas in the first game. Hermoso created an attempt on goal with an assist in the 84th minute, but the shot was saved. She did not see time against Nigeria, but with Spain being in a position to advance, she may see time against Brazil.

Cata Coll was solid in goal for Spain. Coll stopped two of three shots on target in the first game of the group stage. Further, none of the saves led to corners, and all were cleared. Once again, it was a clean sheet for Coll, as she stopped both shots on target for Nigeria.

Final Brazil-Spain Prediction & Pick

Brazil could easily be in the same situation as Spain, with two wins and knowing they would be advancing. They fell apart in stoppage time and would lose to Japan though. Regardless, Brazil is having trouble scoring, and Spain has been dominant on defense. Spain has conceded just one goal in two games, and it seems unlikely Brazil will be able to fair much better.

Final Brazil-Spain Prediction & Pick: Spain ML (-125)