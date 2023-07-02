Inter Miami‘s dismal run of seven consecutive losses in MLS has come to an end, providing a sense of relief ahead of Lionel Messi‘s arrival in the USA, reported by goal.com. The team managed to salvage a 1-1 draw against Austin, putting an end to their woeful streak.

In the match, Josef Martinez opened the scoring for Inter Miami, but Nick Lima equalized for Austin, resulting in a stalemate. Although it was not a victory, the draw brought some respite for the Herons, who had not tasted success in the league since their win against New England on May 13.

The newly appointed head coach, Gerardo ‘Tata' Martino, was present at the game, witnessing his team finally secure a point in the league. Martino's presence and influence will be crucial as Inter Miami aims to turn their fortunes around and climb up the MLS standings.

Despite their struggles this season, Inter Miami has been the subject of widespread attention due to the imminent arrival of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. After becoming a free agent on July 1, Messi is expected to make his debut for Inter Miami on July 21 in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul. The anticipation surrounding Messi's debut has added an extra layer of excitement and expectation for the club and its supporters.

Looking ahead, Inter Miami will face Columbus in their next MLS fixture on July 4. The team will be hoping to build on their recent draw and use it as a springboard to regain momentum and start climbing up the table. As the Messi era approaches, Inter Miami will be eager to showcase their potential and prove that they can compete at the highest level in MLS.