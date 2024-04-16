In a heartwarming display of talent reminiscent of his famous father, Lionel Messi, Mateo Messi stole the spotlight with a remarkable performance for Inter Miami's Under 9s team. The young prodigy showcased his skills by scoring an impressive five goals, including a stunning free-kick and a celebration reminiscent of his dad's iconic gestures.
Mateo's stellar showing follows in the footsteps of his elder brother, Thiago, who recently made headlines with his exceptional play for the U12 team. The Messi household is a breeding ground for footballing excellence, with both brothers displaying innate talent and a deep love for the beautiful game.
Mateo Messi scores 5️⃣ goals for Inter Miami U9 😮💨 @veotechnologies pic.twitter.com/p8D5H5GUVw
— 433 (@433) April 13, 2024
As Lionel Messi continues to dazzle for the Inter Miami senior side, he undoubtedly takes pride in watching his sons make their mark on the football pitch. The Argentine maestro's influence extends beyond his performances, inspiring the next generation of football stars within his family.
With Mateo and Thiago displaying their burgeoning talents, the Messi legacy looks set to endure both on and off the field for years. Their father's guidance and support, coupled with their natural abilities, position them as players to watch in the future of football.
As Inter Miami gears up for their upcoming matches, Messi will undoubtedly draw inspiration from his sons' achievements as he aims to lead his team to further success in the MLS. The bond between father and sons, forged through a shared love of football, is a testament to the enduring power of the beautiful game to unite and inspire across generations.
Watch Messi live. Every club, every match, including playoffs. Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass!