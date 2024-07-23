One of the favorites for Gold at the 2024 Olympics takes to the pitch as Spain faces Uzbekistan. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympic Men’s Soccer odds series with a Uzbekistan-Spain prediction and pick.

Uzbekistan is making its Olympic debut in these games. They went to the finals of the Under-23 Asian Cup this past year, losing to Japan. They will be looking to make a splash in their Olympic debut over one of the favorites for gold. Spain is third in odds to win God, sitting just behind France and Argentina in odds. The senior level team just won at Euro 2024 and now the Under-23 team will be looking to keep up the success for Spain. Spain took the silver medal in the last Olympic games and won gold back in 1992.

Here are the 2024 Olympic Men’s Soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympic Men’s Soccer Odds: Uzbekistan-Spain Odds

Uzbekistan: +750

Spain: -370

Draw: +490

Over 2.5 goals: -186

Under 2.5 goals: +137

How to Watch Uzbekistan vs. Spain

Time: 9:00 AM ET/ 6:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Uzbekistan Will Win

Eldor Shomurodov will anchor the attack for Uzbekistan this year. He spent this past year playing for Cagliari in the Italian Serie A league. Shomurodov made ten starts and 22 total appearances in his time with Cagliari. In those games, he scored three times with three assists. Shomurodov did have an expected goal total of 3.5, but his goals plus assist expected total was just 5.2. He also got 2.02 shots off per 90 minutes of play, while having .67 shots on target per 90 minutes. Abbosbek Fayzullaev is expected to also be a major player for Uzbekistan. He has appeared in 13 games for the country, scoring four goals. This year, he has scored twice already in just five games. Fayzullaev was also solid playing for CSKa Moscow. He scored four goals in 22 games for the squad.

The defense will be led by Abdukodir Khusanov. Khusanov played last year for the end of Ligue 1 in France. He does push the pace some, creating .67 shots per 90 minutes of play for Lens. He was a great defender for them as well. Khusanov had 34 tackles plus interceptions last year, while he also made 32 clearances. Still, he did make two errors in those games.

In goal, Abduvokhid Nematov will be guarding the net. He was solid this past year in the Uzbekistan Super League. Nematov made 13 appearances. He allowed just nine goals in that time, having multiple clean sheets along the way. Further, he allowed just one goal at the under-23 Asian Cup games.

Why Spain Will Win

The Spanish squad is loaded with talent this year. It starts with Fermin Lopez and Pau Cubarsi. Lopez was great for Barcelona this past year. Lopez made 31 appearances and 14 starts this past year. He scored eight times in those games on an expected total of 7.5. He did not have an assist but did have an expected assist total of 1.1. Lopez was a solid passer for Barcelona this year. He created 2.61 shots per 90 minutes in his time with Barcelona. Pau Cubarsi will lead the team on defense. He also played last year for Barcelona. He made 19 appearances and 18 starts for the club. Cubarisi had 34 tackles, plus 64 clears for Barcelona while not making an error.

Alex Baena will also be a major factor for this Spanish squad. He made 34 appearances and 33 starts for Villarreal this past season. In that time, he scored twice and had 14 assists. Still, he had an expected goal total of 7.9 in those games while scoring just twice. He was a great pass though. He created .52 goals per 90 minutes, while also creating 5.27 shots per 90 minutes as well. Villareal also scored .17 goals more per 90 minutes with him on the pitch versus him coming off.

Arnau Tenas is expected to be in goal for Spain. He was solid in his time with Paris Saint-Germain this past year. He made five starts and six total appearances. Tenas allowed just seven goals on 25 shots on target, giving him a 72.0 percent save percentage. Further, he had a clean sheet in his six appearances. Still, he had an expected goal against a total of six, while he did allow seven goals.

Final Uzbekistan-Spain Prediction & Pick

Spain is talent-loaded. Many of their players are coming off an appearance in Euro 2024 for the senior squad, with some of them seeing playing time and performing well. Spain also has a litany of reserves that can make an impact, something Uzbekistan does not have. Spain will dominate in this one.

Final Uzbekistan-Spain Prediction & Pick: Spain ML (-370)