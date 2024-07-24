United States soccer legend Ali Krieger has expressed cautious optimism about the USWNT‘s chances at the Paris Olympics, noting that “there's something missing” in the current squad, reported by GOAL.

Since Emma Hayes took over the United States women's national team earlier this year after leaving Chelsea, the team has shown mixed results. They have secured three wins and one draw under her leadership. The goalless draw against Costa Rica marked the first time in 18 meetings that the USWNT failed to beat Las Ticas. This mixed performance has prompted USWNT legend Ali Krieger to share her honest assessment of Hayes' impact as the team gears up for the Paris Olympics.

What Ali Krieger said

Speaking to reporters, Krieger shared her thoughts: “I think there’s more of an attacking-minded mentality, a more attacking identity in our team. I still believe when I watch the games there’s something missing, I can’t pinpoint it. I think we do have the ability to continue to score more goals. I think people are just kind of getting comfortable and building those relationships on the field, which takes time.”

Krieger further added: “I still think there’s a little bit more that hopefully we will see throughout the tournament, so don’t expect the team to play great from the very beginning.”

The USWNT is on a mission to reclaim their top spot in women's soccer after their disappointing exit in the round of 16 at the 2023 World Cup against Sweden. This early exit led to the resignation of coach Vlatko Andonovski, who could not lead the team to their third consecutive World Cup victory. Now, Emma Hayes faces the challenge of guiding the team to Olympic gold, a true test of her coaching skills.

What’s next for the USWNT

Hayes and her squad will kick off their Olympic journey on Thursday against Zambia. Following this, they will face strong opponents in Germany and Australia in the group stage. The USWNT will aim to improve on their third-place finish from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The USWNT under Emma Hayes has shown promise, but also signs of needing further development. Ali Krieger's comments highlight the cautious optimism surrounding the team as they prepare for the Paris Olympics. With a more attacking mindset instilled by Hayes, the team looks to refine their play and build stronger on-field relationships. The upcoming Olympics will be a crucial test for the USWNT, and fans will be eagerly watching to see if they can reclaim their place at the pinnacle of women's soccer.