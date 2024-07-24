Nigeria returns to the Olympics as they face Brazil. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Women’s Soccer odds series with a Nigeria-Brazil prediction and pick.

This will be the first time Nigeria has been at the Olympic games since the 2008 Olympics. In those games, they did not win a game, going with three losses, including a 3-1 loss to Brazil. Still, Nigeria does have some recent success on the international stage. In the 2023 World Cup, they beat Australia and would draw with both Canada and the Republic of Ireland to advance to the knock-out round. There, they would go to penalties with England, losing the game to the future runner-ups. Brazil failed to move out of the group stage in those games. They would advance to the knockout round in the 2020 Olympics, falling in penalties to Canada in the knockout round.

Here are the 2024 Olympic Women’s soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: Nigeria-Brazil Odds

Nigeria: +500

Brazil: -190

Draw: +310

Over 2.5 goals: -117

Under 2.5 goals: -115

How to Watch Nigeria vs. Brazil in Bordeaux

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Nigeria Will Win

Asisat Oshoala will be the striker for this Nigeria squad at the 2024 Olympics. She has played in 26 international matches with 24 starts. Oshoala has scored 16 times in those matches while having three assists. She did have a goal in the 2023 World Cup and another goal back in the 2019 and 2015 games. She has not been the best at setting up the attack though. In the last two World Cups, she has set up just 1.15 shots per 90 minutes of play.

Uchenna Kanu has also been solid in scoring for Nigeria. She has scored five times with two assists in 12 starts and 22 total appearances. She had a goal in the World Cup in 2023, and two in the 2022 Cup of Nations. Kanu is much better are creating opportunities. In the 2023 World Cup, she created 3.85 shots per every 90 minutes of gameplay. Midfielder Christy Ucheibe will also have some influence over the offense. She did not score in the World Cup in 2023 but does push the pace some. Ucheibe created two shots every 90 minutes of gameplay. Further, she is a solid defender. She had 30 tackles plus interceptions in the last World Cup while having seven clearances. Further, she has just one error leading to a shot.

Chiamaka Nnadozie is expected to be in goal for Nigeria. She was solid in the World Cup allowing two goals on 16 shots on target, plus saving the only penalty kick she faced in regulation and extra time. Nnadozie had an 87.5 percent save percentage, while also having three clean sheets in the games.

Why Brazil Will Win

Cristiane will be the focus of the Brazilian attack. She has scored 32 times with six assists over 58 matches and 45 starts. In the World Cup in 2019, she scored four times on an expected goal total of just 1.4 goals. She also scored four times with two assists in Copa America in 2018. Cristiane has slowed down some in recent years. Since the start of 2020, she has started just two games and appeared in seven. Christiane has scored just once with two assists in that time.

Adriana has also not been scoring as much as of late. In 2022 she scored five goals in Copa America and then scored four more goals with four assists in Friendlies in 2022. Then in the 2023 World Cup Adrianna had an expected goal total of 1.1 goals, but failed to score. Still, she has scored in her only friendly in 2024. Brazil will also feature 38-year-old Marta. Marta has scored 37 times for Brazil in her international career in 69 starts and 79 total matches. She did struggle in the 2023 World Cup, failing to score, but making just one start. Still, he scored three times in four starts in the 2020 Olympics. Marta is also in good form, scoring three times in two games and one start in the 2024 Friendlies.

Lorena is expected to be in goal for Brazil. She has been dominant in her time in goal for Brazil. In 19 international starts, she has ten clean sheets. Further, she has won 12 times, including going 6-0 in 2022 Copa America, and not allowing a single goal.

Final Nigeria-Brazil Prediction & Pick

Both goaltenders in this game have been solid in recent matches. That should create a solid game. Still, Nigeria does not have the offensive weapons to hang with Brazil. Brazil has a mix of young and exciting players and some of the best players ever on the international stage. While Critiane and Marta are aging, they will still make an impact in this one. Take Brazil to get the win in this one at the 2024 Olympics.

Final Nigeria-Brazil Prediction & Pick: Brazil ML (-190)