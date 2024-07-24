The host nation of the 2024 Olympics takes the pitch as France faces Colombia. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Women’s Soccer odds series with a France-Colombia prediction and pick.

France has been solid on the international stage as of late. In each of the last three World Cups they have made it to the knockout round, and were fourth place in the 2011 World Cup. Still, they failed to qualify for the Olympics in the 2020 games in Tokyo. In 2016, they would advance to the knockout round, but lose in their first game. The best finish for France was in 2012 when they took fourth. Colombia did make the quarterfinals in 2023 at the World Cup, after not qualifying in 2019. Colombia has never made it out of the group stage in their two Olympic experiences.

Here are the 2024 Olympic Women’s soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: France-Colombia Odds

France: -340

Colombia: +700

Draw: +450

Over 2.5 goals: -213

Under 2.5 goals: +156

How to Watch France vs. Colombia in Lyon

Time: 3:00 PM ET/noon PT

TV: Peacock

Why France Will Win

Marie-Antoinette Katoto will be the primary focus of the French attack. She has been great for France. Katoto has played in 31 matches, and 23 starts, logging 1751 minutes. In that time, she has scored 23 times and has three assists. That gives her 1.2 goals per 90 minutes of play for Katoto. This level of scoring is not uncommon for Katoto. In her last 41 matches for Paris Saint-Germain, she has scored 39 times, while also adding ten assists. She will be aided by her Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kadidiatou Diani. She is a stellar scorer as well. In the 2023 World Cup qualifiers she scored five goals and assists in six starts. Then, in the 2023 World Cup Diani had four goals and three assists in five starts. She also has Olympic experience, playing in the games back in 2016.

Kenza Dali will also be a factor to contend with at these games. In eight matches and four starts in the 2023 World Cup qualification, she has four goals and five assists. She also scored a goal at the 2023 World Cup. Dali is one of the best passers on this French squad. In the last World Cup, she created 3.09 shots per 90 minutes. That is in addition to the over four shots per 90 minutes in World Cup Qualification.

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin is expected to be in goal for France. In recent Euro qualifying, she has had five clean sheets in five starts. Further, in the 2023 World Cup, she stopped six of ten shots on target, plus took two clean sheets.

Why Colombia Will Win

Linda Caicedo will be the main focus for the Colombian attack. In the World Cup in 2023, she scored twice and added an assist in five games. Further, she has an expected goal total of just .3 goals. She has scored six total goals in 16 starts and 22 total appearances for Colombia. Furthermore, Caicedo is one of the youngest players on this squad and can be looking for an explosion on the international stage. Caicedo is just 19 years old coming into the games.

Catalina Usme will provide experience for Colombia. She has scored 28 goals in 43 starts for the Colombian international squad. In the World Cup, she scored twice in five games. Further, Usme has scored two Olympic goals, both of them coming in 2016 in three games. Mayra Ramierez will also be hoping to add to the offense for Colombia. She is not a heavy goalscorer, not scoring in the World Cup and last scoring in a friendly in 2022. she is a solid pass though. She created 1.6 shots every 90 minutes overall.

Catalina Perez will be in goal for Colombia. She has struggled in her last two friendlies, losing both of them and seeing a save percentage below 50 percent. Still, she was great in the 2023 World Cup. She made five starts and allowed just four goals. She had an 84.2 percent save percentage and also had two clean sheets in the game. Further, she stopped a penalty kick on two penalty attempts against her in the World Cup.

Final France-Colombia Prediction & Pick

This game will come down to if Colombia can stop the attack on France. France not only has goal scorers but has great chemistry. Two of the top goal scorers Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani both play on the same club team. Further, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin has been wonderful in goal as of late. France is the better team here and will give the French fans something to cheer about in their first game at the 2024 Olympics.

Final France-Colombia Prediction & Pick: France ML (-340)