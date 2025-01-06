After years of disappointment, the Detroit Lions have arrived. Sunday's season finale resulted in another win for the NFC North champions ahead of the playoffs, beating the surging Minnesota Vikings by a score of 31-9. The vibes are immaculate before a hopeful Super Bowl run for the Lions, who were on the doorstep of competing for a championship last season.

After spanking their divisional rivals, cornerback Amik Robertson delivered an epic post-game speech that will make every fan want to run through a brick wall.

Take a look, via Jordan Schultz:

After spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Las Vegas Raiders, Robertson signed a two-year deal with Detroit in March. He's emerged as an integral part of the Lions' secondary, registering 50 total tackles, 40 solo tackles, eight passes defensed, and a team-best three forced fumbles. Robertson truly proved his worth in 2024.

The CB had a tall task on Sunday as he had to defend Justin Jefferson, but Robertson rose to the occasion. He held one of the NFL's best wide receivers to just three catches on nine targets. Following the victory, the former Louisiana Tech standout revealed how confident he felt when he knew Jefferson was the assignment.

Via Michigan Live:

“When they gave me the assignment, man, I knew we had a chance to win,” Robertson said. “I knew they were going to put me in a good situation to be myself within the scheme, so I just felt like — of course, the defense, I knew guys were going to fly around, I already knew. When they told me the assignment was to guard Jefferson, I knew we had a chance to win, because you know, I always believe in myself.

“I’ve been anxious for this opportunity for so long. Everything I did out there I expected — I knew I was going to play that way, the only thing I kind of was shocking that I got player of the game. I never got one of those, man; that was an unreal feeling.”

The most impressive part? Robertson has played mostly the slot this season for the Lions because of so many injuries to their defense. But, he's held it down and put together the best campaign of his career.

Detroit is a force to be reckoned with and will be a legitimate contender in the upcoming NFL Playoffs.