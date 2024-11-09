Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch now knows how much he needs to pay in fines. Both for his hit on Bo Melton and the obscene reaction afterward from the Green Bay Packers game.

The NFL hit Branch with a total of $20,256 Saturday, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. The insider broke down how the total dollar amount came to be: $10,128 for each hit that led to his Sunday ejection, then the same amount for flipping off the road fans.

Branch left tallying just one tackle at Lambeau Field. However, his Lions still came out victorious 24-14 in a key NFC North showdown. The Nov. 3 contest featured two of the best in the conference going at it.

Following the fine reveal, fans immediately took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to react.

“That actually isn't as bad as I thought. Still shouldn't have been ejected,” one fan posted to Pelissero.

“League is soft,” another fan said, defending Branch's actions.

It's the first time this season Branch has earned a fine by the league. He won't face suspension thanks to the NFL's ruling. Branch will strap on the pads for the huge Sunday Night Football showdown against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Many fans believe Lions-Texans could be a Super Bowl LIX preview.

Branch and the Lions have a potent Texans team to prepare for. Branch already has to account for star Houston wide receiver Nico Collins, who got activated from injured reserve Saturday. Collins missed playing time with a hamstring injury. It'll mark the first time Branch will face him and the Texans in a live game.

Did Brian Branch apologize after the Lions-Packers game?

Inquiring minds wondered if Branch lamented his actions. The star safety ended up apologizing for raising his middle fingers to Packers fans.

“That's not something I wanted to show or want people to notice me as that,” Branch said, per ESPN Tuesday. “That was just the heat of the moment for me, and I apologize to everyone who seen that and that won't happen again.”

Branch shared his sorry. But did he apologize for his helmet-to-helmet blast on Melton?

“I most definitely agree with the call,” Branch said. “My target was obviously high, but that was never my intentions to aim for the head. Moving forward I do have to move my target down.”

The 6-foot, 203-pound safety now plans to adjust his pad level moving forward. The NFL continues to show zero tolerance for hits involving the crown of the helmet.

Branch, though, saw teammate Kerby Joseph hilariously try to make light of the safety's double bird by creating new t-shirts Friday.

Melton, however, stunned many fans with his intriguing admission about the Branch hit.

“He was playing ball,” Melton said, per ESPN Packers reporters Eric Woodyard and Kalyn Kahler, after the game. “I'm all good, so it is what it is. He was playing ball, and he hit me when I was in the air. So it is what it is.”

The Packers and Lions won't meet again until Dec. 6 at Ford Field. That rematch likely will involve major playoff and divisional race implications.