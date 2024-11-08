Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch already has his own t-shirt line, thanks to fellow safety Kerby Joseph. The vibes are very high for Dan Campbell's team after their impressive road win against the Green Bay Packers. The little bit of adversity the Lions faced during their dominant win was Brian Branch's ejection and subsequent flipping off of Packers' fans.

In a funny off-the-field moment, Joseph revealed to Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett that he is passing out t-shirts of the safety's viral moment in Green Bay to the whole team.

The Detroit Lions are legit Super Bowl contenders

While Joseph's hilarious decision hasn't gone commercial and spread to the public, one thing that the public knows by now is that this Lions' team can win the franchise's first Super Bowl title.

Dan Campbell's team hasn't lost a game since Week 2, riding a six-game winning streak. And many of those victories have been dominant, such as the Lions' stunning blowout of the Dallas Cowboys.

Last week's win against the Packers puts Detroit in sole control of the NFC North with victories over their two biggest divisional threats, Minnesota and Green Bay. The Lions are also now half a game up on the entire conference. Their biggest competition currently for the one-seed is the resurgent Washington Commanders.

Despite all this good news, many of Detroit's games going forward are by no means guaranteed wins. Starting with Sunday night's matchup in Houston against a talented Texans team.

After that comes four very winnable games against Jacksonville, Indianapolis, and then at home against Chicago and Green Bay. Followed up by four tough games against Buffalo, at Chicago, and then against San Francisco and Minnesota.

A few losses to close out the season can be the difference between Detroit finishing first in the NFC North (and the entire conference) and third in their division.

Fortunately, the Lions are riding high behind a legit MVP candidate in Jared Goff and the highest-scoring offense in the NFL. The defense has also been a team strength, sitting at sixth overall in points allowed. Branch has been a key player on that side of the ball this entire year, ranking third in the league in interceptions.

While Joseph making light of Branch's viral moment is funny, the Lions will need the second-year safety not to have a moment like last Sunday's again. That could be the difference between an unprecedented moment in NFL history in February, and the Lions once again watching the Super Bowl from home.