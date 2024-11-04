Green Bay Packers wide receiver Bo Melton absorbed a controversial hit from Brian Branch Sunday. Melton, though, shared an intriguing admission after the collision. Following the 24-14 loss to Branch's Detroit Lions, Melton addressed the helmet-to-helmet blast. The veteran wideout carries zero animosity for Branch's actions.

“He was playing ball,” Melton said, per ESPN Packers reporters Eric Woodyard and Kalyn Kahler. “I'm all good, so it is what it is. He was playing ball, and he hit me when I was in the air. So it is what it is.”

The Lions lost Branch to disqualification at the 6:18 mark of the second quarter. Detroit led 7-3 in that sequence. A visibly frustrated Branch raised his middle finger at the Lambeau Field crowd as he walked off. Branch finished the game with two tackles.

Melton caught only one pass, stretching to 19 yards. He tied with Christian Watson for producing the second-biggest completed pass from Jordan Love. Detroit outscored the Packers 17-0 in the second quarter to take the 17-3 halftime lead. The Lions have now won four of their last five games against Green Bay.

Brian Branch defended by teammates

On the Lions' side, Branch received one vocal backer.

Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold defended his veteran teammate in the locker room. He denied that Branch led with his helmet.

“You know, BB one of them people like, if you play receiver and BB in the game, you're going to think twice before you catch that ball,” Arnold said. “So, it was one of them things, man, great play.”

Arnold wasn't through. He ripped the league by claiming the NFL caters to offense with its rules.

“I just feel like, you know, in this league, man, it's become an offensive league, and the only thing we got on defense is just fear,” Arnold continued. “So, when he came out there, he was just trying to strike fear into his opponent. And he did that because, I mean, when you look up, No. 80 ain't catch no more passes.”

Branch had another supporter in cornerback Amik Robertson.

“Brian Branch just came in, made a football play, and they call whatever they call, and I feel like it was B.S., but that's the cost of playing DB, man,” Robertson said.

The 23-year-old Branch is in his second season in the league. He snatched 74 tackles including 50 solo stops and grabbed three interceptions in his NFL debut. He's already surpassed his rookie interception numbers with four. Branch also has broken up 11 passes in 2024 — now two shy from matching his rookie total.

The Lions still improved to an NFC-best 7-1 overall after the 10-point road win. They've also won six in a row. Furthermore, Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown trolled the Packers with a postgame sweatshirt. Detroit now has a major primetime road showdown with the 6-3 Houston Texans next Sunday.