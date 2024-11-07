ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back again with our betting predictions and picks for the Week 10 NFL slate as we'll be taking a closer look at this massive upcoming tilt on Sunday Night Football. The Detroit Lions (7-1) will visit the Houston Texans (6-3) as both teams continue their hunt for the playoffs. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Lions-Texans prediction and pick.

Lions-Texans Last Game – Matchup History

The last time the Lions and Texans faced off was Thanksgiving Day, 2020 when the Houston Texans earned a convincing 41-25 victory at Ford Field. Quarterback Deshaun Watson was the star of the game, passing for 318 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. Lions' Matthew Stafford threw for one touchdown and one pick while Texans' linebacker Tyrell Adams totaled a whopping 17 tackles in stopping the Lions' offense.

Overall Series: (HOU) 4 – 1 (DET)

Here are the Lions-Texans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Lions-Texans Odds

Detroit Lions: -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -184

Houston Texans: +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +154

Over: 48.5 (-112)

Under: 48.5 (-108)

How to Watch Lions vs. Texans

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Detroit Lions come into this game following a dominant win over the Green Bay Packers where their offense couldn't be held in check. While Green Bay did a solid job of keeping Detroit off the field with their lengthy possessions, it was ultimately the running game from Detroit and efficiency from Jared Goff through the air that earned them the win. Their defense was in question following the loss of Aidan Hutchinson on the defensive line and they allowed over four yards per carry on the ground against Green Bay, so tightening up the defense and improving their linebacker play will be a theme throughout this game.

Expand Tweet



Averaging 32.3 points per game, the Lions currently have the highest-scoring offense in the NFL at the moment. However, they're allowing 250.8 passing yards per game to opponents which ranks fourth most in the league. They only allow 106.4 yards on the ground per game, but they may be focused more on stopping CJ Stroud and the Texans' receivers through the air in this contest. Expect their defense to once again be successful if they can play with a “bend don't break” attitude as they did last week in Green Bay.

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread/Win

After starting their season at 5-1 and widely considered one of the best teams in the AFC, the Houston Texans have dropped two of their last three games and most recently lost to the New York Jets on the road. Their receiving corps has been decimated by injuries as Stefon Diggs is out for the season and Nico Collins remains out of practice with a hamstring injury trying to make his way out of the IR. As a result, CJ Stroud has been held under 200 passing yards in each of their two most recent losses, so they'll need to find other ways in keeping up with the best scoring offense in the league with Detroit.

Expand Tweet



Despite their issues through the air, running back Joe Mixon has been on fire since returning from a short injury stint, totaling at least 100 yards and a touchdown in each one of his last four games. He'll have to be the motor that drives this offense and if Nico Collins can make a return to practice before the week is over, the Texans should have a solid chance in keeping this game close at home and giving the Lions a run for their money through the passing game.

Final Lions-Texans Prediction & Pick

This will be a very fun matchup on Sunday Night Football as both teams are known for airing the ball out and putting points on the board. The Detroit Lions are looking like one of the top teams in the NFL at the moment, but it's hard to count the Texans out given the resilient nature and leadership from CJ Stroud. Still, Stroud has been underwhelming over their last three games and he'll have to be much better in opening up the passing game to help Mixon succeed on the ground.

This game will really hinge on whether Nico Collins is able to play on Sunday night or not, but expect this Lions' defense to have a strong rebounding performance after last week. Their secondary will be much tighter and I don't expect the Texans to look like themselves on offense until the NFL's leading receiver in Collins can return.

For our final betting prediction, let's roll with the Detroit Lions to cover the spread on win another game on the road.

Final Lions-Texans Prediction & Pick: Detroit Lions -3.5 (-108)