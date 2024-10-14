The Detroit Lions got their revenge on the Dallas Cowboys.

Detroit went into Week 6 with a chip on its shoulder after last season's controversial loss in Dallas. They did not disappoint with the show they put on in front of over 90,000 Cowboys fans on owner Jerry Jones' 82nd birthday.

The Lions blew out the Cowboys 47-9 in a game where everything seemed to go right for Detroit and wrong for Dallas. The Cowboys looked overpowered and outcoached for the entire game, though the result was decided early in the second half.

Is this game the official coming out party for the Lions? Or was it a flash in the pan?

Here are three overreactions from the Lions' impressive blowout victory against the Cowboys in Week 6.

Overreaction #1:

The Lions have the best offense in the NFC

The Lions offense did what they're supposed to do against a depleted defense — they dominated for sixty minutes.

Detroit shredded Dallas on defense, accumulating 492 yards in a decisive 47-9 victory that was decided by the third quarter. Everything that the Lions tried to do on offense worked.

Jared Goff threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns with an impressive 153.8 passer rating. Both running backs had great performances, with each having 12 carries. David Montgomery turned his into 80 yards and two touchdowns, Jahmyr Gibbs 63 rushing yards.

The most encouraging piece was the diversity of the passing game. Everyone got involved. Jameson Williams hauled in a 37-yard touchdown pass, Sam LaPorta did the same from 52 yards out. Amon-Ra St. Brown had a quiet four receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown, but hauled in every target sent his way.

However, it was the reserve players who really shined. Kalif Raymond led the team in targets and hauled in four receptions for 73 yards. Tim Patrick, who is quickly carving out a role for himself as the team's Josh Reynolds replacement, snagged a 42-yard bomb from Goff during the first drive. He finished with three receptions for 68 yards.

That's not to mention the seemingly countless trick plays that Ben Johnson unleashed on the Cowboys.

If the Lions continue playing the way they have on offense, there will be no stopping them.

Overreaction #2:

Aidan Hutchinson's injury is a huge problem for Detroit's defense

Unfortunately, Aidan Hutchinson's gruesome leg injury puts a damper on the Lions blowout victory.

Hutchinson broke his tibia during a play where he sacked Dak Prescott during the third quarter. He was rushed to a local hospital and had emergency surgery to repair his leg. Hutchinson will stay in Dallas until he is ready to travel back to Detroit. The team reported on Monday that Hutchinson is expected to make a full recovery, but there is no timetable for his return to play at this time.

The Lions are devastated that such a serious injury happened to one of their young leaders on defense.

“He’s a guy who’s part of the heartbeat of this team, he’s a leader, does everything right,” Goff said about Hutchinson. “And to have him go down like that, and be visibly upset is tough for all of us. But knowing him, he will be fine. He will bounce back.”

Now for the overreaction — Detroit's defense may not recover from losing Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson was playing like the best defensive player in football before his injury. He already had 7.5 sacks just six games into the season and was piling up pressure better than anyone in the NFL by far.

Without Hutchinson, the Lions will have to find some way to replicate his production. Barring a blockbuster trade before the deadline, I don't see how they can do it.

Fans may end up looking back at the 2024 season thinking “what if” if the Lions fall short of their lofty goals.

Overreaction #3:

The Lions are going to the Super Bowl

Just a reminder, these are supposed to be overreactions.

The Lions will sorely miss Aidan Hutchison, but their team is talented enough to make the Super Bowl without him.

Detroit may have been a Super Bowl contender heading into the season, but I believe that opinion has become bolder now that the 2024 season is taking shape. The Hutchinson injury is a huge blow for Detroit's defense, and they'll need that unit to play well the rest of the season.

This is especially true because they play in the NFC North. The road to the postseason is suddenly much more difficult because every team in the division is playing great. All four teams won't make the postseason.

Regardless, the Lions showed enough on Sunday to convince fans that they can make their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Now, they will do it to honor Aidan Hutchinson.