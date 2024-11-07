Is it surprising that Jared Goff is in the NFL MVP conversation? It shouldn't be because the Detroit Lions have the real deal at quarterback. They're the top team in the NFC at 7-1, and not only are they the favorites to win the hotly-contested NFC North, but they should be considered the favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

The Lions are a solidly built team from top to bottom, but if they continue to keep winning (which they should), Goff will be one of the main reasons why.

These aren't the “same ole Lions” from years past. This very well could be the best team in the entire NFL. Goff is arguably their MVP, and that's why he'll win the NFL's MVP this season. Let's break it down into three reasons.

Jared Goff is one heck of a quarterback

First and foremost, let's start with this. The Lions have become a solid organization, and head coach Dan Campbell is building something special with his “grit” attitude and message, but much of Detroit's success is simply because Goff is a great quarterback.

It's easy to forget that he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft because that was a long time ago now. When the Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in return for a boatload of draft picks and Goff, though, it wasn't just the draft war chest that was valuable. The Lions traded for Goff because they believed him to be a franchise quarterback. Sean McVay may have given up on him in L.A., but remember, Goff led the Rams to the Super Bowl in just his third NFL season. The season before that, he made his first Pro Bowl after throwing for 3,084 yards and 28 touchdowns with just seven interceptions.

Goff has long been a good quarterback. The Lions and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson have simply found a way to unlock his true potential. He's never been all that splashy, but he's one heck of a consistent athlete and winner.

Goff is surrounded by great talent with the Lions

When Goff went to the Super Bowl in the 2018 season, he had a star head coach in McVay and several good players around him on offense, including Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods, Todd Gurley, and Andrew Whitworth on offense. That's not to mention Michael Brockers, Aaron Donald, and Marcus Peters on defense.

Much like when he was with the Rams, the Lions have surrounded Goff with talent that will help him keep shining as well. He has one of the most feared one-two backfield punches in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in Amon-Ra St. Brown, and arguably the best offensive line in the NFL as well. That's not to mention a great head coach in Campbell and arguably the best offensive coordinator in the NFL in Johnson.

He's surrounded by talent that makes him look good, but his efficiency as a quarterback has also made the rest of the players around him look better as well.

The MVP is the NFL's most important individual award, but it's also a reflection of the team. Just ask any former MVP where they'd be without the players around them, and they'd confirm that while it's an individual honor, the team around the player makes a whole lot of difference.

Goff will continue to play big in big games

Goff doesn't have the splash-play factor like two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes, and he's not necessarily known for his otherworldly talent like four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers was, but a quick look at the numbers proves that Goff is playing like one of the best quarterbacks in football.

Through Week 10, he's thrown for 1,840 yards and 14 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He's not near the NFL's leader in yards thrown (Geno Smith with 2,560) or touchdowns thrown (Baker Mayfield with 23), but some of the less “sexy” stats tell a different story.

Goff leads the league in completion percentage, with an incredible 74.9% of his passes being completed this season. He is also second in passer rating (115) to Lamar Jackson, and his 8.7 yards per throw is third in the NFL, only behind Russell Wilson and Jackson.

There's no reason to believe that Goff's completion percentage or passer rating will go down much over Detroit's next nine games, but Goff also has plenty of opportunity to continue to pad those stats.

Even more important to an MVP resume, he'll also be involved in some big games. The Lions still have to play the Packers and Vikings again, and they play the Chicago Bears twice. The Bears are last in the NFC North, but that will allow Goff to go head-to-head with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. Finally, the Lions have been on prime time a few times this season, and they'll have a few more chances to impress the NFL universe. They play the Houston Texans on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 10, the Bears on Thanksgiving, the Packers on “Thursday Night Football” in early December, and the 49ers on “Monday Night Football” right before the New Year.

An MVP quarterback needs an MVP spotlight, and Goff and the Lions will have that and more.