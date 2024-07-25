The Detroit Lions had one of their best seasons in franchise history in 2023. The long-suffering team achieved several firsts in the last 30+ years including an NFC North title and a home playoff win. Now expectations are higher in Detroit, with the Super Bowl seeming like a real possibility. One famous wrestler visited Allen Park today and looks like he'll be cheering for the Lions in the fall.

Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan made an appearance at Lions training camp earlier today. He had plenty of good things to say about head coach Dan Campbell and his team.

“I predict greatness for this team. I might be the new mascot, brother, might just have to lead the charge,” Hogan said via Benjamin Raven of MLive.com. “Oh, he’s (Campbell) got the it-factor all right. I just wish he would have been my tag team partner. He’s so full of it, I’d let him do all the work in the ring and beat the guys up, then give me the tag. I’d drop the leg and steal all the glory. Yeah, he could have been a wrestler, no doubt, he might have missed his calling.”

Hogan also dropped a customized version of his famous catchphrase.

“Whatcha gonna do when the Detroit Lions and Campbellmania run wild on you brother?” Hogan said in front of the cameras with Dan Campbell.

It is not often that you see Dan Campbell look starstruck.

Detroit Lions have Super Bowl aspirations in 2024

The Super Bowl has long seemed like a pipedream for the Lions. They are one of four NFL teams that have never appeared in the NFL's biggest game.

However, that attitude is changing. Detroit came closer than they've ever been last year, dominating the first half of the NFC Championship. Now there's belief that the Lions can take the next step in 2024.

Aidan Hutchinson is one of those believers. The Michigan native recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and spoke about the team's high expectations. He stopped short of saying Super Bowl, but he explained what he's visualizing for this upcoming season.

“I’m visualizing the Honolulu blue, the white little confetti coming down and doing some snow angels,” Hutchinson said. “That’s the visualization.”

Hutchinson did eventually relent and say “Super Bowl” but he tried to explain why he prefers visualizations to words.

“I feel like a lot of guys are saying Super Bowl this, and Super Bowl that, but what gives me a lot of joy is I know when those seconds are ticking down, confetti's falling, you take that deep breath knowing you did it, that’s what I look forward to.”

We can't wait to see Lions attempt another deep playoff run in 2024.