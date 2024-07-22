Last season, the Detroit Lions got so close to the Super Bowl they could taste it. But they remained on the unwanted list of teams that have never made it. So can defensive end Aidan Hutchinson be blamed for treading lightly when discussing the Lions’ hopes for the 2024 NFL season?

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Hutchinson didn't say two important words when asked what he visualized for the Lions' final game.

“I’m visualizing the Honolulu blue, the white little confetti coming down and doing some snow angels,” Hutchinson said. “That’s the visualization.”

But what does Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson really think?

Pressure comes in all forms in the NFL. Hutchinson apparently didn’t want to add to the mix.

“There’s a lot of expectations and pressure but I really do believe this team can get it done,” he said. “And I feel like myself, as an individual I’ve mentally prepared myself to be playing until February this year.

“All of my regimens and running, I’m getting ready to have my body going until February. It’s a very realistic thing, and it’s something that’s not too far out there. It’s something very much within grasp.”

The experts — including nfl.com — seem to agree, slotting the Lions at No. 4 in the post-draft power rankings. Detroit got receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tackle Penei Sewell under comfortable contract extensions, and beefed up their secondary weakness with first-round pick CB Terrion Arnold. Then they added CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in round two. Also, Detroit added DT Mekhi Wingo and guard Christian Mahogany, drafting like a team with win-now aspirations.

So Detroit fans probably don’t have any problem with Hutchinson cutting loose with a bold prediction. Eventually, Hutchinson gave in and told Eisen, “I feel like a lot of guys are saying Super Bowl this, and Super Bowl that, but what gives me a lot of joy is I know when those seconds are ticking down, confetti's falling, you take that deep breath knowing you did it, that’s what I look forward to.”

Hutchinson has lived up to the billing of being the No. 2 overall pick in 2022. He finished second in the AP defensive rookie of the year voting with 9.5 sacks, 52 tackles, and a surprising three interceptions. Year two brought more good stuff, including his first Pro Bowl appearance. Hutchinson totaled 11.5 sacks and met his tackle quota with 51. He picked off another pass and forced three fumbles.

Still, it’s Detroit

Even the great running back Barry Sanders couldn’t get the Lions to the big game. Detroit remains one of four teams without a Super Bowl trophy. The others are the Browns, Texans and Jaguars. So even talking about the Super Bowl, with the 2024 roster looking nice and last year’s experience to grow on, makes for fun times in Detroit.

Head coach Dan Campbell famously said the Lions might have missed their best chance to reach the big game. But Hutchinson told Pro Football Talk Campbell’s comments came out of the tough blow of the close loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship — a game the Lions led 24-7 at halftime. Hutchinson said the entire Lions team deal with raw emotions after the game.

“I don't know if he meant those things completely, because in our exit meetings the day after, he's like, ‘We're going to the Super Bowl next year!’ Hutchinson said. “Like, ‘I don't care what it takes!’ You kind of hear that after the game, and you get a little discouraged because you’re like, ‘Do you think that was our only shot?' I think it was just an emotional thing. I get it because it's like you have this 22-week season, and you're so close and you just miss out.

“The next day, he kind of came in and gave us this speech that we're like, we're all ready to play again right now. I believe it too, because all the players that we have that are talented on our team are so young and we have so many more years all playing together.”