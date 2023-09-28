For the second time in the first four weeks of the NFL season, the Detroit Lions will be on football's center stage as Detroit will play the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau on Thursday Night Football. This is Detroit's second appearance on TNF as they also opened up the season on this stage against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Lions and Packers are both off to good starts this season as they come into this game 2-1. The winner will take sole possession of first place in the NFC North. While the Lions have done well so far this season, they have unfortunately caught the injury bug as a lot of key players have gone down so far. One of those players is running back David Montgomery, and he got a key injury update for Thursday night's game.

The Lions released which players would be inactive for the game on Twitter, and David Montgomery was not listed. He is active for the game and is expected to play. This is huge for the Lions as they have seen a few major pieces go down already, and it's good that Montgomery only had to miss the one game.

Last week, Montgomery did not play for the Lions in a 20-6 win against the Atlanta Falcons. Rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs got the bulk of the touches, and he started slow but finished strong to help close out Detroit's victory.

Having both Montgomery and Gibbs healthy is when the Lion's rushing attack is at its best, and both players should be good to go for this big clash against the Packers.