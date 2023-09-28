After being inactive for the past two games, Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari was placed on injured reserve on Thursday, according to Ian Rapport. He'll miss at least the next four games but Rapoport hinted that Bakhtiari's season may be over.

Bakhtiari has had multiple knee issues that presumably stem from a torn ACL he suffered in December 2020. The two-time first-team All-Pro returned for the Packers' final regular season game in 2021 but did not suit up for Green Bay's lone playoff game that season. He played in 11 games last season.

Bakhtiari was on the field for 92% of the Packers' offensive snaps in Week 1 but did not play in either of their next two games. He'll miss at least six total games this year but will likely need more time to get healthy.

It's a tough blow for the Packers on multiple fronts. Not only is Bakhtiari one of the best tackles in the league when healthy, but he is also the longest-tenured player on Green Bay's roster and an outspoken leader in the Packers locker room. Though he can still thrive in his leadership role, it is different coming from the sidelines than when he's in uniform.

David Bakhtiari turns 32 years old on Saturday and is in his 11th season in the NFL. He's missed 24 games dating back to the 2021 season after missing just 10 over his first eight seasons with the Packers. That number could eclipse 30 over the last three seasons if he's unable to get back on the field by Week 11. He is first eligible to come off injured reserve in Week 9.