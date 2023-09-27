The Detroit Lions will meet the Green Bay Packers in a Thursday Night throwdown at Lambeau Field. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Lions-Packers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Lions defeated the Atlanta Falcons 20-6. Significantly, Jared Goff went 22 for 33 with 243 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed 17 times for 80 yards. Also, Amon-Ra St. Brown had nine receptions for 102 yards. Sam LaPorta had eight catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. The defense ate all day, as they accounted for seven sacks. Moreover, Aidan Hutchinson had four tackles with two sacks and also forced a fumble.

The Packers rallied from a 17-0 fourth-quarter deficit to stun the New Orleans Saints 18-17. Initially, they trailed early, as they had a pathetic offense for three quarters that could not do anything. But Jordan Love rallied to lead the Pack back. In the end, he finished 22 for 44 with 259 yards with one touchdown and one interception while rushing nine times for 39 yards and a score. AJ Dillon rushed 11 times for 33 yards in a bad effort. Also, Romeo Doubs had five receptions on 12 targets with 73 yards and a score. Rashan Gary had three sacks.

The Packers lead the all-time series 105-75-7. Significantly, the Lions have won three in a row, including a sweep last season. The Lions have won four of six at Lambeau after losing 24 games in a row at the stadium.

Here are the Lions-Packers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Lions-Packers Odds

Detroit Lions: -1.5 (-104)

Green Bay Packers: +1.5 (-118)

Over: 45.5 (-115)

Under: 45.5 (-105)

How to Watch Lions vs. Packers Week 4

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Stream: FuboTV, NFL+

Time: 8:16 PM ET/5:16 PM PT

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

The Lions have an explosive offense. Moreover, the defense also showed what they could do. But how will they do on the road in Green Bay? Let's look at the offense first and then analyze the defense.

Goff has 819 yards passing for five touchdowns and two interceptions. Additionally, Gibbs has rushed 31 times for 139 yards while catching 10 passes for 59 yards. St. Brown has 21 receptions for 275 yards and a touchdown, while LaPorta has 18 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown. Amazingly, David Montgomery may return this week as he is making positive strides in his injury recovery.

The defense made some great plays in the opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Then, they struggled against the Seattle Seahawks. But the Lions recovered in a dominating home win against the Falcons. Now, they will face a quarterback they have never faced before. Hutchinson is the leader of this defense, with eight solo tackles and two sacks. Also, Jerry Jacobs has 18 solo tackles. Derrick Barnes has added 10 solo grabs. Meanwhile, Brian Branch has 16 solo tackles and one interception. Branch is the only player on the defense with an interception. Therefore, look for him to try and grab another this weekend.

The Lions will cover the spread if they can control the clock and keep Love off the field. Ultimately, the Saints blew the lead because their coverage lacked against Love in the final quarter. The Lions cannot relent on defense.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

All you need is Love. Hence, the quarterback has led the Packers to a 2-1 start in the post-Aaron Rodgers era. But the Packers struggled through three quarters before rallying. Unfortunately, that will not work against every team.

Love has passed for 655 yards with seven touchdowns and an interception. Yet, he only has a 53.1 percent completion percentage. Love has rushed 14 times for 74 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, he may get his best player back. Aaron Jones expects to play on Thursday after missing the last game with an injury. Ultimately, he has rushed nine times for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Christian Watson expects to play as well. Thus, the Pack will get their best receiver back. Jayden Reed has nine receptions for 148 yards and two scores. However, he struggled in his last game. Doubs has 11 receptions for 129 yards and three scores. Now, he will slide into the second receiver slot.

The defense continues to thrive. Therefore, Gary now has three solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Kenny Clark has four solo tackles and two sacks. Also, Rasul Douglas has 12 solo tackles and one interception. Jaire Alexander missed last week and, once more, will likely not play this week.

The Packers will cover the spread if they can generate scoring earlier in the game. Additionally, they must prevent the Lions from marching down the field on offense.

Final Lions-Packers Prediction & Pick

Expect this to be a close game. However, the Lions have dominated this matchup lately. And the Packers struggled last weekend. Therefore, expect the Lions to pull it out at the very end.

Final Lions-Packers Prediction & Pick: Detroit Lions: -1.5 (-104)