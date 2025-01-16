The Detroit Lions will soon make franchise history by playing their first playoff game as the No. 1 seed. Injured stars David Montgomery and Terrion Arnold won't be sitting out for this one against the Washington Commanders.

The running back Montgomery and the cornerback Arnold are “off the injury report” and “good to go” ahead of Saturday, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on Thursday. That's welcoming news for a Lions team seeking their first Super Bowl appearance.

Montgomery dealt with a knee ailment in Week 15. An MRI scan revealed the veteran back had an MCL issue. But he competed as a full participant in practice Wednesday, according to Pelissero.

Arnold left Week 18 with a foot ailment. His Lions managed to trounce the Minnesota Vikings to clinch both the NFC North title and lock up the conference's top seed. Both now bolster Detroit's depth ahead of the Commanders showdown.