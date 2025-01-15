Both the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders have been among the top storylines around the NFL during the 2024 season. Detroit is playing like one of the NFL's best teams heading into the playoffs. The Lions have hopes of making their first ever Super Bowl berth this season. Meanwhile, the Commanders are thriving in year one under a new leadership group.

This weekend's Lions vs. Commanders Divisional Round playoff game is already setting NFL records. The average ticket price for the game is $991 on TickPick according to ESPN's Field Yates. This makes Saturday's game the most expensive NFL game in league history, excluding Super Bowls.

There is massive interest in this game, which is driving up ticket prices. Yates reports that there is a get-in price of $588 and $597 for a physical seat. Some of the pricier tickets are going for over $5,000 apiece for front-row seats, per Maura Carey of MLive.com.

The Lions have become a cash cow for the NFL. According to John Maakaron of Sports Illustrated, each of the top three most expensive games in NFL history have all been played at Ford Field. Detroit's Divisional Round matchup against Tampa Bay is second ($948) while their Wild Card game against the Rams from last season ($694) is in third place.

It will be interesting to see how many Commanders fans end up buying tickets for Saturday's game in Detroit.

Previewing Lions vs. Commanders: which team will advance to the NFC Championship?

Lions vs. Commanders has a chance to be the most exciting game of the Divisional Round weekend.

The Commanders come into this game playing with house money. Nobody expected that Washington would be a 12-win team in the first year of the Dan Quinn era. The Commanders have already exceeded expectations by beating the Buccaneers in last weekend's Wild Card game. Expect the Commanders to let it all hang out and to play with high intensity.

Oddly, the Lions are the more experienced team when it comes to playoff games. Lions coach Dan Campbell refuses to buy into there being extra pressure on his team for being the No. 1 seed. Detroit is expected to return to their dominant ways on Saturday, especially with David Montgomery back from injury.

This game has the makings of an exciting track meet. Detroit boasts one of the best offenses in the NFL, which is a huge mismatch against a Washington defense that is one of the league's leakier units. As a result, the Commanders will need to play an inspired game on offense to keep pace.

Detroit's defense against Washington's offense is the matchup to watch on Saturday. The Lions were ferocious on defense the last time they played in Week 18. However, they've also struggled in several games after dealing with a ton of defensive injuries. The most important part of the game could be which version of Detroit's defense shows up this weekend.

As of Tuesday, the Lions were -9.5 favorites over the Commanders.

Lions vs. Commanders kicks off at 8PM ET on Saturday in Detroit.