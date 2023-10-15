The Detroit Lions got a rather brutal injury blow in their Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after running back David Montgomery was forced to leave the contest due to injury.

Montgomery suffered a rib injury in the second quarter of the game and had to be taken off the field and head to the locker room. He was initially listed as questionable to return, but by the third quarter, the Lions declared that he's officially out of the contest.

It's certainly a concerning situation for the Lions, especially since they are already thin at the running back position entering Sunday's game. Rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs was ruled out prior to the showdown due to a hamstring issue. With Montgomery's exit, Detroit only has third-string RB Craig Reynolds to rely on to handle their rushing attack.

According to the latest updates, X-rays on Montgomery's ribs were negative (via per FOX via CBS Sports). However, he's expected to undergo more tests to determine the severity of the issue.

How did David Montgomery sustained the injury?

David Montgomery appeared to suffer the rib injury after he was tackled when trying to catch a short pass midway through the second quarter. He appeared to land on the ball following the hit. He then proceeded to walk off slowly without assistance and went to the locker room to get checked.

The Lions RB ended the night with six rushing attempts for 14 yards. He had one reception for 19 yards, which was what led to his injury.

Here's hoping that Montgomery's injury isn't serious and that he wouldn't need to be sidelined as a result. After all, it will really be difficult for Detroit to win without one of its top offensive weapon,