Being a fantasy football manager of Detroit Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs has been rough enough, and with head coach Dan Campbell's comments about David Montgomery taking the workload, it's just an extra punch to the gut.

During his press conference Wednesday, Campbell said that Montgomery “carries the load” and Gibbs is the “changeup.” Campbell added that was the plan the coaching staff and himself had for the running back room.

“I mean that was the reason. To me, that type of guy [Montgomery] is always going to carry the load and the other one is the changeup,” Campbell explained. “He's going to get plenty of touches, that doesn't mean those are carries though, that could be in the pass game, that could be gadgets.”

#Lions coach Dan Campbell talking today about David Montgomery’s workload Sounds familiar! https://t.co/XMrMPFFP4U pic.twitter.com/JYmZhXeAYN — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) October 11, 2023

David Montgomery is clearly RB1 to Dan Campbell

Some could find this shocking since the Lions spent the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Gibbs, but they aren't using him to his full extent. In hindsight, the dynamic between Montgomery and Gibbs is in some ways similar to how Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift split the carries last season for Detroit.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

David Montgomery currently has 371 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 88 attempts, while Jahmyr Gibbs has 179 rushing yards and zero touchdowns. For Dan Campbell, he sees Montgomery as a reliable back and gushed about him during his presser.

“If you need it, he can take on 20, 25, 30 carries. He has been all of that and then some,” Campbell said. “He is a workhorse and he's dependable. Tough, explosive, and he's a finisher. So I'm glad we got him.”

The former Chicago Bears running back had a productive game against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday when he recorded 19 carries for 109 yards and one touchdown. Gibbs, on the other hand, missed his first game of the year with a hamstring injury. Montgomery missed Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons, which saw Gibbs take the lead as he carried the ball 17 times for 80 yards.

As for Lions running backs coach Scottie Montgomery, he said that Gibbs is in the spot he should be, which is certain to anger fantasy football owners of the promising skill position player(via Pride of Detroit).

“He’s right where I thought he would be, he’s right where he should be coming along at this time,” Scottie Montgomery said on Wednesday. “There’s a lot of things that happen in the offseason, we continue to grow our players. We don’t judge our players based on anything else besides achievement.”