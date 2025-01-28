One week after Ben Johnson officially became the head coach of the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions found their new offensive coordinator. As of Tuesday, Dan Campbell hired recent Denver Broncos passing game coordinator John Morton to fill the role, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Rapoport and Pelisseo recently reported that Morton emerged as a candidate and interviewed for the job shortly after Johnson's departure. His hiring was confirmed just two days later. In 2016, Morton worked with Campbell on the New Orleans Saints as the wide receivers coach.

Morton, 55, gets his second chance as an offensive coordinator following two successful seasons with the Broncos. He received high praise for his work with rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Under Morton, Nix threw for 3,775 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2024. After a slow start, he emerged in the second half of the year to become a Rookie of the Year candidate.

Morton has nearly 30 years of coaching experience, mostly as an offensive assistant. He has one previous tenure as an NFL offensive coordinator to his name, working in that role with the New York Jets in 2017.

In addition to his connection to Campbell, Morton is a native of Auburn Hills, Michigan, a 30-minute commute from Detroit. He will return to his home state for the first time since playing college football at Western Michigan in 1992.

Morton is the second former Broncos assistant to be poached in as many days. Johnson hired 28-year-old Declan Doyle from Sean Payton's staff to become his new offensive coordinator on Monday. Doyle is now the youngest coordinator in the NFL.

Lions' updated coaching staff entering 2025 offseason

In becoming Campbell's new offensive coordinator, Morton is not the only new member of the Lions' 2025 coaching staff. Campbell entered the offseason forced to replace both of his coordinators. Shortly after Johnson was hired by the Bears, the New York Jets hired former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as their next head coach.

Campbell hired Glenn's replacement quicker than he did for Johnson. Just days after Glenn's departure, Campbell promoted linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator. Sheppard, who has been with the Lions for his entire career, will enter just his fifth coaching season in 2025.

The coaching carousel is not the only issue the Lions face in the offseason. Detroit will also deal with 22 members of its current roster who are hitting unrestricted free agency, including Carlton Davis, Kevin Zeitler, Derrick Barnes, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Marcus Davenport, and others.

After a 15-2 regular season in 2024, the Lions' season came to an abrupt end in the NFC divisional round. Despite the franchise-best season, Campbell will have a difficult time repeating his success in 2025 due to the significant turnover he faces in the offseason.