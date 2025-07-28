The Detroit Lions enter the 2025 preseason firmly in the conversation as one of the NFC’s elite franchises. However, they suddenly face some doubt about their long-term trajectory. Recall that they are coming off a year where expectations soared to Super Bowl heights, only to end in heartbreak. As such, Detroit must now answer tough questions about whether their rise has stalled or whether this is simply the next step in a championship journey.

Have the Lions Missed Their Window?

Have the Lions already let their Super Bowl window slip away? Heading into 2024, Detroit was widely regarded as one of the NFL’s most complete teams. A year later, that momentum has cooled. The roster remains largely intact, but the offseason departures of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn have left the team navigating a significant shift in leadership.

The Lions posted a franchise-best 15 wins during the 2024 regular season. Unfortunately, they were stunned by the Washington Commanders in their first playoff game. It was a loss that sparked questions about whether they squandered their best chance at a title. Head coach Dan Campbell doesn’t buy that narrative. He insists the window is absolutely still open, pointing to a battle-tested roster that now has another year of experience together.

As the NFC North tightens and a new coaching dynamic takes shape, the 2025 preseason takes on added weight. It’s no longer just about shaking off rust. It’s an audition. For players clinging to the roster bubble, this summer represents their last, best chance to prove they can contribute to a team determined to keep its championship aspirations alive.

Here we'll try to look at the three Detroit Lions players on the roster bubble who must shine in the 2025 NFL preseason.

DB Rock Ya-Sin: Veteran Depth or Camp Casualty?

Rock Ya-Sin enters training camp with a resume that should suggest stability. A former second-round pick, he has managed to stay in the league for six years. He logged 11 or more games in every season. However, that steady availability has not translated into steady impact. Last year, Ya-Sin failed to start a game for the first time in his career while serving primarily on special teams for the injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers.

Detroit, nonetheless, saw enough to bring him aboard on a deal worth just over $1 million. That's a low-risk gamble that could pay dividends if he can rediscover his early-career form. With Jerry Jacobs entrenched as a starter and younger corners like Dan Jackson and Kennelly eager to climb the depth chart, Ya-Sin has little margin for error.

For Ya-Sin, the expanded preseason schedule is a lifeline. More snaps mean more chances to show that he’s more than just a special-teams body. If he can prove he can still hold his own and offer reliable depth behind Detroit’s starters, he’ll carve out a role.

QB Kyle Allen: Competing with a Future

Kyle Allen’s signing this spring barely made headlines. However, his presence may be one of the more intriguing storylines of camp. The seven-year veteran arrives in Detroit to push 2023 third-round pick Hendon Hooker.

Allen’s experience and poise stand in contrast to Hooker’s untapped potential. The Lions’ decision to bring in Teddy Bridgewater for the playoffs last season signaled that they were not fully convinced Hooker was ready. Allen’s addition only reinforces that the backup quarterback role is far from settled.

For Allen, the challenge is clear: he must play well enough in camp and preseason action to either force the coaching staff to keep three quarterbacks on the active roster. If Hooker stumbles, Allen can also claim the QB2 role outright. His margin for error is razor thin, but a strong August could cement his place in Detroit. He could give the Lions one of the more experienced third-string quarterbacks in the league.

TE Shane Zylstra: Familiar Face in a Crowded Room

Few players know the grind of staying on an NFL roster the way Shane Zylstra does. Since 2021, Zylstra has been a familiar face in Detroit. He has spent most of his time on and off the practice squad and making the most of limited opportunities with 15 career receptions.

He was promoted to the active roster in November of 2024, but this offseason has brought increased competition at his position. The Lions signed Kenny Yeboah in free agency, while undrafted rookies Luke Deal and Zach Horton are eager to make their mark. Horton, in particular, threatens Zylstra’s niche.

To stick around, Zylstra must prove that his institutional knowledge and reliability outweigh the upside of fresh faces. Training camp and preseason reps will be vital for him to show that he can still contribute as a blocker, a versatile move tight end, and a reliable red-zone target.

The Pressure Is On

For Ya-Sin, Allen, and Zylstra, August isn’t just about survival. It’s about proving they can help a contender take the next step. The Lions are trying to ensure that 2024’s playoff disappointment doesn’t turn into a trend, and for these three, their individual battles are a microcosm of the larger fight: turning promise into production when it matters most.

In Detroit, the window may still be open, but so is the door, especially for those who fail to seize their moment in the 2025 preseason.