Aidan Hutchinson, Penei Sewell meet in epic training camp moment

The Detroit Lions have found their new faces of the franchise in tackle Penei Sewell and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

They added Sewell in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. They then added Hutchinson in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Both players are expected to be true cornerstone pieces of this team for the foreseeable future. Expectations will be high for both players as time continues to progress.

Recently, the two foundational pieces lined up against each other. The pair were put face to face in a Lions training camp drill.

The drill ended in favor of Sewell, but Lions fans everywhere should be getting excited. They have managed to lock two of the most elite prospects in recent history onto their team.

During his time at the University of Oregon, Sewell was one of the most dominant linemen in college football history. In his two seasons, he allowed a total of 12 pressures and one sack according to PFF.

After opting out in 2021, the Lions drafted him with the seventh overall pick. In his rookie season, he allowed 35 pressures and five sacks while playing both left and right tackle.

The Lions then addressed the defensive front the following season with the addition of Hutchinson. The former Michigan Wolverine was a dominant force in 2021.

Throughout his final season, Hutchinson appeared in 14 games. When on the field, he recorded 62 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks.

While the Lions still have work to do on their roster, as long as they have these two, they are going in the right direction.