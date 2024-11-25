Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams avoided arrest after being pulled over as a passenger and found with a concealed weapon without a concealed pistol license (CPL) on October 8. Two guns were in the vehicle, one in the backseat and another under Williams' seat. After further investigation, Detroit prosecutor Kym Worthy released a statement on behalf of the Wayne County Prosector's Office that no charges would be brought against Williams, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

“We have looked at this case thoroughly and objectively. We did not consider that Mr. Williams is a Detroit professional athlete in our decision making. We have charged Detroit area athletes before and would not have hesitated to do so again if the facts of this case could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. When it comes to charging decisions, we do not take into consideration who the potential defendant is, how much power and influence they have, or how beloved they may be. We deal with the facts and the law only.”

The gun in the backseat was registered to Williams' brother, who had a CPL. The gun under Williams' seat was registered to him, but he had no CPL. While Williams could've been taken to jail during this traffic stop, he was not.

According to body cam footage, a sergeant who arrived on the scene was a Lions fan and recognized Williams' name. The sergeant's mobile phone wallpaper was a Lions logo. Then, the sergeant made a series of calls to other higher-ranking officers to determine if Williams needed to be arrested.

But the sergeant, after speaking with a lieutenant, learned he could let Williams go and be released from police custody without going to jail.

“Okay. Beautiful. I’m good to let him go?” the sergeant asks the lieutenant before hanging up. “You’re a (expletive) hero. Thank you so much.”

Everything is going the Lions' way

The Lions are now 6-0 on the road this year, and head coach Dan Campbell has a new nickname for Detroit.

“I read something this morning, and it was talking about being on the road,” Campbell said. “It brought me back to we were 2-6 in 2022. We had not won a road game in two years. We were 0-11-1 on the road in '21 and half of '22, and then we went to Chicago and got it. We got our first dub, and since then, we're 16-5 on the road, men. And every one of you are a part of that. Every one of you are a part of that. That's big, man. 16-5 on the road, alright? So, we're road warriors.”

The Lions are on a nine-game winning streak. They host the Chicago Bears in Week 13 during an early Thanksgiving game on November 28 at 12:30 p.m. EST.