Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has already run into a pair of controversies during his young NFL career, having been suspended for a gambling violation and also is facing a two-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

A new development has emerged involving Williams. According to multiple reports, he was nearly arrested by Detroit Police after a gun was found in his vehicle. Williams and his brother were pulled over by police on October 8, at which point Williams' brother informed the officers there were two guns in the vehicle.

Body cam footage reveals that the officer was initially unaware of Williams' identity, prompting Williams to identify himself at least twice, via WXYZ.

“I play for the Lions, bro. I’m Jameson Williams,” he said, later saying, “Bro, I play for the Detroit Lions.”

The gun was registered to Williams; the only problem was that he didn't have a Concealed Pistol License or CPL.

“I got the gun for protection,” Williams said. “Do you guys know where I live at? Detroit!”

Police are now investigating why Williams was released when the officers had originally intended to transport him to jail. Williams had been handcuffed and placed into the back of the police cruiser, an action that was supported by Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis, via WXYZ.

“I feel that there was probable cause to arrest, and he was under arrest by the patrol officer,” McGinnis said. “And because of that, he should have been conveyed to the Detroit Detention Center and processed.”

The situation has since prompted an investigation. After a supervisor and a sergeant arrived on the scene, a series of phone calls were made, resulting in Williams' release without a police report or warrant request. Detroit Police Chief James White is reportedly very unhappy with how the situation was handled, according to McGinnis.

“(Chief James White) was very unhappy about the totality of the circumstances here. Even to go so far as to say he was pissed off,” he said.

WXYZ indicated that Williams is now facing a charge of having a concealed weapon in the vehicle. On Tuesday, the Lions released the following statement, via X:

“Jameson made us aware immediately that he was a passenger in a routine traffic stop on October 8th. We discussed the incident with him and have kept the league informed of what we know. We understand he was released without incident or citation. It is now our understanding that the Detroit Police Department is revisiting the matter. Jameson has hired an attorney, & we will not be commenting further out of respect for the legal process.”

This continues to be a developing story.

Lions WR Jameson Williams has already twice been suspended

Williams, who was selected with the 12th overall pick by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft, was suspended for violation of the NFL's gambling policy. He also will be serving a pair of games owing to his violation of the NFL's PED policy.

As of Week Six of the 2024 season, he's racked up 760 receiving yards with six touchdowns and 101 rushing yards.