The Detroit Lions smoked the Green Bay Packers 24-14 on Sunday. They played their first outdoor game of the season in a driving rainstorm and did not miss a beat. Detroit extended their NFC North lead by running the ball and playing strong defense. Quarterback Jared Goff told Fox's Erin Andrews that the Lions were ready to end the “dome team” rumors.

Expand Tweet

“It was come-and-go, the second half was certainly wetter than the first half, but it was a fun game,” Goff said. “Whenever you get in these games, ya know, they're kinda once a year you get ones like this. In Green Bay, in Lambeau, we're supposed to be the dome team. We come in here, we're supposed to be the team that can't play outside, and we come in here and win.”

It was far from a pretty game for Goff and the offense. He threw for just 145 yards but only had four incompletions and no turnovers, which helped the Lions win the game. Jordan Love and the Packers had one turnover and ten penalties in the game. This win was important and Goff will take it any way he can get it.

The Lions are now a half-game up on the Commanders for the number-one seed in the NFC. With half the season gone, they have plenty of indoor games remaining to get their offense rolling.

The Lions have the inside track to the top seed in the NFC

The Lions have never been to the Super Bowl but have played like the best team in the NFC this season. While the Vikings, Eagles, and 49ers work through their issues, Detroit has run to the top of the standings. Their one loss, a September defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, feels like ages ago. The only thing that may scare fans is their performance from last season.

The Lions had a half-time lead in the NFC Championship Game in January. They were beating the 49ers 24-7 on the road with only 30 minutes to go before they made the Super Bowl. The Niners came storming back to win the conference once again. Dan Campbell should have his team ready for whatever comes their way in January. They proved that on Sunday.

Week 9 marked the first time all season that the Lions played outdoors. Between their home games at Ford Field and road matchups with the Cowboys, Vikings, and Cardinals, it was all domes for Detroit. Much was made about that but they proved why it was meaningless by sticking it to the elements-tested Packers.