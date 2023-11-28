LIV Golf to present the Esports Awards Open 2023

Discover the innovative Esports Awards Open 2023, where LIV Golf and esports unite at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort.

LIV Golf, the trailblazing global golf league, in a landmark move, has joined forces with the Esports Awards, presented by Lexus, to host the highly anticipated Esports Awards Open 2023. This pioneering partnership, merging the worlds of esports and golf, promises an unparalleled experience at the Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort, a venue renowned for its stunning vistas and exceptional golf courses.

Situated amidst the majestic Spring Mountains, the Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort is renowned for its trio of world-class Pete Dye-designed golf courses. This spectacular setting is not just a backdrop but a cornerstone for fostering deeper connections within the gaming community and beyond. The Esports Awards Open is poised to be more than just a golf tournament; it's a celebration of camaraderie, strategic networking, and the spirit of competition that defines both the gaming and golfing realms.

The event, now in its third iteration, has swiftly risen to prominence, becoming a beacon of success in the esports world. The guest list for the 2023 edition is nothing short of stellar, featuring prominent figures such as 2020 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau, who heads the LIV Golf Team Champions Crushers GC. The presence of key influencers, including 100 Thieves’ Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, OpTic’s Raymond “Rambo” Lussier, and Amazon Prime star Robbie Amell, underscores the event's unique blend of esports and golf.

Michael Ashford, CEO of the Esports Awards, expressed his excitement about the new partnership: “I’m delighted to welcome LIV Golf into the Esports Awards family. This collaboration not only bridges the gap between sports stars, celebrities, and gaming professionals but also creates unforgettable experiences in Las Vegas.”

Adding to the allure, the Esports Awards ceremony, presented by Lexus, will feature an impressive array of hosts, including fan favorites and previous award winners. These hosts will lead the attendees through an immersive experience, beginning with a glamorous red carpet event and transitioning into the vibrant Esports Awards Village. This setting will be the stage for a night of honoring excellence within the esports industry.

The Esports Awards Open is a key component of a larger three-day extravaganza. This includes the PWR UP Las Vegas esports conference, held at the opulent Resorts World Las Vegas, which promises to be a hub of discussion and insight into the future of esports. The golf tournament, seamlessly integrating networking and entertainment, is set to play a critical role in defining the future direction of the esports, technology, and gaming sectors.

Following the high-energy awards ceremony, attendees can look forward to a lavish after-party. This event provides the perfect opportunity for industry professionals to celebrate their achievements and establish new connections. Given the limited availability of seats, those interested in participating in this landmark event are urged to reach out to the Esports Awards organizers promptly to secure their place.

The 2023 Esports Awards campaign, presented in partnership with esteemed brands like Xfinity, Oakley, 5GRV, and XIX Vodka, has announced significant dates for this year's festivities. These include the closing of the voting process on November 25, the inaugural Scholars event slated for November 27 and 28, and the main Esports Awards ceremony occurring on November 29 and 30. The Esports Awards Open, powered by LIV Golf, stands as a testament to the dynamic and evolving nature of the esports industry, showcasing its capacity for continuous innovation and cross-industry collaborations.